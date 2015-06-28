By Louis Charbonneau
| VIENNA, June 28
VIENNA, June 28 Iran and six world powers - the
United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China - are
in what may be the final phase of negotiations aimed at securing
a deal on sanctions relief in exchange for limits on Iranian
nuclear activities.
The six powers have a June 30 deadline but diplomats close
to the talks expect that to slip.
BACKGROUND
The nuclear standoff between Iran and the West goes back to
at least 2002, when a group of exiles revealed undeclared
nuclear facilities in Iran. The International Atomic Energy
Agency (IAEA) later confirmed that they were a uranium
enrichment plant at Natanz and a heavy-water production plant at
Arak. Iran says its nuclear programme is peaceful but Western
intelligence agencies are convinced Iran had a nuclear arms
programme that went dormant, possibly as far back as 2003.
In 2003, Britain, France and Germany began an inconclusive
effort to persuade Iran to suspend uranium enrichment, a process
that can produce fissile material, the key component for an
atomic bomb.
In 2006, the United States dropped its opposition to
engagement with Iran and joined the three European powers, along
with Russia and China, a group known both as the "P5+1" and the
"E3+3".
That year, the United Nations Security Council imposed
sanctions on Iran for refusing to suspend enrichment and other
sensitive nuclear work. This was followed by more draconian
restrictions imposed by the United Nations, the United States
and the European Union.
Negotiations stalled until Iranian President Hassan
Rouhani's 2013 election. In November 2013, Iran and the six
powers reached an interim deal that gave Tehran limited
sanctions relief in exchange for some curbs on its most
sensitive nuclear work. It was meant to buy time to negotiate a
final, long-term pact. The interim deal has been extended twice,
in July and November last year.
On April 2, Iran and the six agreed on the parameters for a
final, long-term deal in Lausanne, Switzerland. The deadline for
an agreement is June 30, though negotiations are expected to run
into July.
REGIONAL CONTEXT
Israel and Saudi Arabia, Iran's main regional foes, are
sceptical of the negotiations and oppose a deal. Iran has become
more assertive in the Middle East, supporting proxies in Yemen,
Syria and Lebanon.
Analysts believe that if Iran secures sanctions relief it
will boost its confidence as a regional power and improve its
flagging economy. Sunni-ruled Arab states fear it will give
Shi'ite Iran more resources to fan regional conflicts.
BREAKOUT TIME
The point of an agreement is to reduce Iran's nuclear
"breakout" time - the time needed to produce enough highly
enriched uranium or bomb-grade plutonium for a single weapon -
to at least one year from the current estimate of 2-3 months.
U.S. CONGRESSIONAL REVIEW
Under a law pushed by Republicans sceptical of negotiations
with Iran and ultimately backed by the White House, President
Barack Obama's administration will have to submit any agreement
to Congress for a 30-day review period during which Obama will
refrain from suspending sanctions. If Congress receives the text
of a deal after July 9, that review period will be doubled to 60
days, which officials close to the talks worry is too long.
STICKING POINTS
SANCTIONS RELIEF - Sanctions will be suspended and later
terminated based on verification of Iran's compliance with the
agreement. There are disputes about the timing. Iran's Supreme
Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wants sanctions lifted as soon as
there is a deal, though Western powers say they will be
suspended gradually, in return for steps by Iran to constrain
its nuclear programme.
U.N. nuclear-related sanctions will be removed on the basis
of a Security Council resolution. Those sanctions will be
restored under a "snapback" plan if Iran violates the deal
CENTRIFUGES - Machines that purify uranium for use in
nuclear power plants or weapons. In Lausanne, Iran agreed to
reduce its roughly 19,000 centrifuges installed at two
enrichment facilities - Natanz and Fordow - to 6,104.
All 6,104 centrifuges are to be first-generation IR-1s. Iran
also agreed to not enrich uranium beyond 3.67 percent for at
least 15 years - well below the 90 percent needed for weapons.
There would be 5,060 centrifuges at Natanz and 1,044 at
Fordow. Iran would be prevented from installing further
centrifuges for 15 years.
RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT - Iran wants to continue research
and development (R&D) into uranium enrichment.
According to a French fact sheet, Tehran would be allowed a
"gradual and precisely defined increase in (enrichment) capacity
between the tenth and thirteenth years with the introduction of
advanced IR-2 and IR-4 centrifuges."
According to the United States, the two sides agreed in
Lausanne that Iran would be allowed to conduct limited R&D using
advanced centrifuges, pending the approval of the other powers.
Critics of a possible deal are opposed to Iran acquiring
further nuclear expertise.
MONITORING AND VERIFICATION - Iran and the six have yet to
agree on a detailed plan for monitoring and verifying the
implementation of the deal. The biggest sticking point is access
for International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to Iranian
military sites and nuclear scientists. Khamenei has said both
would be off-limits, though Western officials say Iranian
negotiators have indicated access would be possible.
DURATION - If there is a deal, Iran's uranium enrichment
programme will be subject to limitations for a period of 15
years. After 10 years, some of those would be eased. Khamenei
has said Iran would not limit its nuclear activity for as long
as 10 years, even though Tehran agreed to that in Lausanne.
URANIUM STOCKPILE - Iran is to reduce its current stockpile
of about 8,700 kg of low-enriched uranium (LEU) to 300 kg of
3.67 percent LEU for 15 years. Iran had previously said it was
unwilling to ship LEU out of the country and, instead, wants to
convert much of the LEU to a less proliferation-risky form.
Officials close to the talks say this issue remains unresolved.
Olli Heinonen, a nuclear expert and former IAEA deputy chief,
says the one-year breakout target cannot be achieved without
shipping much of the material out of the country.
ARAK HEAVY-WATER REACTOR - Iran agreed to rebuild the Arak
heavy-water research reactor based on a design agreed by the
six. The idea is that it will focus on peaceful research and the
production of medical isotopes. Officials say the redesign has
yet to be agreed.
POSSIBLE MILITARY DIMENSIONS (PMD) - Under the Lausanne
agreement, Iran must answer queries the IAEA has about past
activities that may have been related to atomic weapons
research. Iran has been stonewalling the IAEA probe. Western
officials have said that some sanctions relief under a possible
nuclear deal would depend on resolving those queries.
U.S. and other Western officials said U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry called Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad
Zarif and told him that PMD questions must be resolved.
(Compiled by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Digby Lidstone)