VIENNA, July 2 Nuclear talks between Iran and
six major powers are not near a breakthrough yet and foreign
ministers will come and go to try to maintain momentum toward a
deal, British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Thursday.
Iran is in talks with the United States and five other big
powers, Britain, China, France, Germany and the United States,
on an agreement under which Tehran would curtail its nuclear
programme in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.
The United States, Israel and some other nations suspect
Iran is using a civilian nuclear energy programme as a cover to
develop a nuclear weapons capability. Iran denies this, saying
its programme is for peaceful purposes.
Making his second visit to Vienna in a week, Hammond played
down expectations that an agreement was near at hand.
"The work goes on. You are going to see ministers coming and
going to maintain the momentum of these discussions. I don't
think we're at any kind of breakthrough moment yet and we will
do whatever we need to do to keep the momentum," Hammond told
reporters upon arrival in the Austrian capital.
Iran and the major powers missed Tuesday's deadline for a
final agreement and gave themselves another week, until July 7,
to try to work one out.
The foreign ministers of Britain, China, France and Germany
will all be in Vienna on Thursday, joining U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad
Zarif, who have been in intense negotiations.
Russia has not announced any plans for Foreign Minister
Sergei Lavrov to join the talks on Thursday.
Zarif has already returned to Tehran once since the current
round of ministerial talks began on Saturday. There were
suggestions, but no confirmation, that he might go back to the
Iranian capital again later in the week.
(Reporting By Louis Charbonneau, John Irish, Parisa Hafezi and
Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Louis
Charbonneau and Anna Willard)