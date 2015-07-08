VIENNA, July 8 A senior Iranian diplomat said on
Wednesday Iran has presented "constructive solutions" to resolve
disputes in nuclear talks with six major powers, the Students
news agency ISNA reported.
"Iran has presented constructive solutions to overcome the
remaining differences. We will not show flexibility regarding
our red lines," the diplomat, who was not identified, told ISNA.
Iran and the powers trying to reach a final agreement to end
a decade-old standoff over the country's disputed nuclear
programme.
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi, editing by Louis Charbonneau)