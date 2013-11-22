* Unclear if Kerry, foreign ministers will come to Geneva
* Iran negotiator urges six powers to be flexible
* Israel renews campaign of criticising offer to Iran
* Tehran wants banking, oil sanctions lifted
By Louis Charbonneau, Fredrik Dahl and Parisa Hafezi
GENEVA, Nov 22 Iran and six world powers
struggled on Friday to budge sticking points in negotiations
aimed at securing an interim accord to curb Tehran's nuclear
programme in exchange for sanctions relief.
Western diplomats close to the talks played down the
possibility of an imminent breakthrough in the three-day talks
that began on Wednesday after the United States, Russia, China,
France, Britain and Germany came close to winning concessions
from Iran in the last round of negotiations two weeks ago.
They said some progress had been made during the first two
days and the number of disagreements reduced. But Iran's
insistence that the six powers explicitly acknowledge its right
to enrich uranium - something that can be used in civilian and
military nuclear programs - was a difficult issue to deal with.
Policymakers from the six major powers have said an interim
accord on confidence-building steps could be within reach to
defuse a decade-old stand-off and dispel the spectre of a wider
Middle East war over the Islamic Republic's nuclear ambitions.
At stake for Iran is a temporary lifting of some sanctions to
give it access to much-needed cash and possibly sell more oil.
Western diplomats said there was still a chance U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry would come to Geneva again to join
foreign ministers from the other five members of the six-nation
group in another attempt to finalise an elusive deal.
But a senior European diplomat told reporters the ministers
would only make the trip if there was a deal to sign.
"We have made progress, including core issues," the diplomat
said, adding that "there are four or five things still on the
table" that need to be resolved.
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, one of Iran's
senior nuclear negotiators, urged the six powers to be flexible.
"We're currently working on a text, the majority of
provisions of which there is common understanding on, and this
points to progress," he was quoted as saying by Iran's IRNA news
agency. "But we have some differences that we have still not
resolved."
"If the other side show flexibility, we can reach an
agreement," he said. "If the (six-power group) is not flexible
in its excessive demands, the negotiations will not progress."
'NOT USEFUL'
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and European
Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, who is coordinating
the talks on behalf of the five permanent U.N. Security Council
members and Germany, met again on Friday morning to explore ways
to narrow differences on the outstanding sticking points.
There was no immediate word from that meeting on whether
they succeeded in getting any closer to a signable accord. But
one Iranian delegate said "this morning's session was better
then the one last night".
A senior Western diplomat said late on Thursday that it
would "not be a tragedy" if the third round of Geneva
negotiations adjourned without a deal and reconvened in a few
weeks to try again.
Finding common ground on the contours of an agreement
designed to start removing the risk of Iran developing a nuclear
weapons capability - an intention it denies having - has been
complicated.
Meanwhile, Israel continued its public campaign of
criticising the offer of sanctions relief for Iran, voicing
little optimism it could help bring an end to what Israel and
the West see as the threat of an eventual Iranian nuclear
arsenal.
"We think it's not a useful agreement, perhaps even
damaging," Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Ze'ev Elkin told
Israel Radio. "We are certainly interested in improving it as
far as possible. But even those who support the agreement say
the only goal of the agreement is to play for time."
He appeared to be referring to France, which has taken a
harder line than other Western powers and repeatedly urged the
six-power group not to make too many compromises with Tehran.
The renewal of nuclear negotiations with Iran became
possible after the June election of Hassan Rouhani, a relative
moderate, as president on promises of improving the economy and
mending ties with the West.
Under discussion is an Iranian suspension of some sensitive
nuclear activities, above all medium-level uranium enrichment,
in exchange for modest sanctions relief. That would involve
releasing some Iranian funds frozen in foreign bank accounts and
allowing trade in precious metals.
The United States may also agree to relax pressure on other
countries not to buy Iranian oil. Iran has made clear it is most
interested in resuming oil sales and getting relief from
international sanctions on Iranian banking and financial
transactions that have hobbled the oil-dependent economy.
For the six powers, an interim deal would mean Iran would
have to stop refining uranium to a concentration of 20 percent -
a relatively short step away from the level required for weapons
- accept more exhaustive U.N. nuclear inspections and mothball
the Arak reactor, a potential source of weapons-grade plutonium.
The U.S. delegation at the talks has said no country has an
inherent right to enrich uranium, but also indicated that some
kind of compromise on the issue was possible. But the U.S.'s
ability to be flexible is limited, especially in light of
scepticism in U.S. Congress about cutting a deal with Tehran.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Thursday he
was committed to pursuing a tougher Iran sanctions bill when the
Senate returns from a holiday recess early next
month.
President Barack Obama has urged Congress to hold off on any
new sanctions to avoid derailing diplomacy in Geneva.
If a preliminary agreement is reached for a six-month
suspension of some of Iran's most sensitive nuclear work, the
six powers and Tehran will use that time to hammer out a
longer-term accord that would run for several years.
(Additional reporting by Justyna Pawlak, and John Irish in
Geneva, Marcus George in Dubai and Allyn Fisher in Jerusalem;
Writing by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Will Waterman)