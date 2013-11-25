GENEVA Nov 25 President Barack Obama has pulled
off a historic deal with Iran on curbing its nuclear program but
he and other global leaders now have tough work ahead turning an
interim accord into a comprehensive agreement.
In a sign of how difficult the coming talks will be, some
differences emerged between U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
and his Iranian counterpart in their public presentation of a
key part of the deal - whether or not Iran preserved the right
to enrich uranium.
Obama also has to persuade its ally Israel, whose Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the deal as a "historic
mistake," that the accord will reduce and not increase the
threat from its arch foe Iran. And he has to sell the accord to
skeptics in Congress, including some in his own Democratic
Party, who have been pressing for more sanctions on Iran.
The breakthrough accord was reached in the middle of the
night at talks in Geneva between Iran, the United States, China,
Russia, France, Britain and Germany. It won the critical
endorsement of Iranian clerical Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khameini and marked a clear turn in a U.S. relationship with
Iran that has been fraught since the 1979 Islamic Revolution,
and vexed for years over the Iranian nuclear program.
But nobody doubted that tough work lies ahead in moving on
from the initial deal that allows a six-month period of limits
to Iran's nuclear program in exchange for up to $7 billion worth
of sanctions relief, while leaving both the program and the
sanctions in place.
"Now the really hard part begins and that is the effort to
get the comprehensive agreement, which will require enormous
steps in terms of verification, transparency and
accountability," Kerry said as he began a meeting with British
Foreign Minister William Hague in London.
The agreement, which halts Iran's most sensitive nuclear
activity, its higher-grade enrichment of uranium, was tailored
as a package of confidence-building steps towards reducing
decades of tension and ultimately creating a more stable, secure
Middle East.
SANCTIONS RELIEF
Iranian Foreign Minister and chief negotiator Mohammad Javad
Zarif flew home from Geneva to a welcoming crowd, a reflection
of the relief felt by many Iranians exhausted by isolation and
sanctions that have been particularly punishing in the last two
years.
Zarif said in an interview broadcast on state television
that Iran would move quickly to start implementing the agreement
and it was ready to begin talks on a final accord.
"In the coming weeks - by the end of the Christian year - we
will begin the programme for the first phase. At the same time,
we are prepared to begin negotiations for a final resolution as
of tomorrow," Zarif said.
Illustrating the delicate dance that looms, he and Kerry
differed in their public descriptions of the part of the
agreement regarding Iran's right to enrich uranium.
Sunday's agreement said Iran and the major powers aimed to
reach a final deal that would "involve a mutually defined
enrichment programme with mutually agreed parameters consistent
with practical needs, with agreed limits on scope and level of
enrichment activities."
Before heading to Geneva, Zarif had a crucial meeting with
Khamenei in the presence of Rouhani, a senior member of the
Iranian delegation said.
"The leader underlined the importance of respecting Iran's
right to enrich uranium and that he was backing the delegation
as long as they respected this red line," said the delegate.
What emerged in the text on Sunday was wording that both
sides could live with.
Speaking on Iran's Press TV, Zarif said the deal was an
opportunity for the West to restore trust with Iran, adding
Tehran would expand cooperation with the International Atomic
Energy Agency, the U.N. nuclear watchdog, to address what he
called some concerns.
"In the final step, the (uranium) enrichment process will be
accepted and at the same time all the sanctions will be lifted,"
Zarif said.
However, on the ABC News program "This Week," Kerry stressed
that such a right would be limited and would come about as a
result of future negotiations.
He said that under the terms of the agreement, "there will
be a negotiation over whether or not they could have a very
limited, completely verifiable, extraordinarily constrained
program, where they might have some medical research or other
things they can do, but there is no inherent right to enrich..."
CRITICS AT HOME AND ABROAD
The deal also leaves Washington with the task if patching
strained ties with its staunch Middle East ally Israel.
Obama telephoned Netanyahu to reassure him that Washington
would continue to stand by Israel and to suggest that the United
States and Israel should quickly start consultations on the
Iranian nuclear issue.
Obama - who raised the idea of a rapprochement with Iran
when he was campaigning ahead of his first presidential election
win in 2008 - will also have to deal with critics at home.
On Sunday, even some of his fellow Democrats were strongly
critical of the pact. Senator Charles Schumer of New York, the
No. 3 Democrat in the Senate and a Banking Committee member
said: "A fairer agreement would have coupled a reduction in
sanctions with a proportionate reduction in Iranian nuclear
capability."
But it seemed likely that Congress will give him room to see
if the agreement works.
Democrats such as Senator Robert Menendez of New Jersey, who
chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and is known as a
hawk on Iran, made clear that any new sanctions would include a
six-month window before they took effect. That would allow time
to see if Iran is sticking by the pact.
Senators have been discussing for months imposing even
tighter Iran sanctions, which could anger Tehran and put
Sunday's interim deal reached in Geneva in jeopardy. And
pro-Israel lobbying organizations - among the most effective
interest groups in Washington - have failed so far to persuade
lawmakers to tighten the sanctions screw on Iran.
The agreement does not need to be ratified by Congress and
Obama is using his executive power to temporarily suspend some
existing U.S. sanctions on Iran.
The deal halts Iran's progress on its nuclear program,
including construction of the Arak research reactor. It will
neutralize Iran's stockpile of uranium refined to a fissile
concentration of 20 percent, which is close to the level needed
for weapons, allow increased U.N. nuclear inspections, and halt
uranium enrichment over a fissile purity of 5 percent.
In return the accord grants about $7 billion in potential
relief from sanctions. It will allow a potential access to $1.5
billion in trade in gold and precious metals and the suspension
of some sanctions on Iran's auto sector and petrochemical
exports, and also give Iran access to some $4.2 billion in sales
from its reduced oil exports.
