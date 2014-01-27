UNITED NATIONS/BRUSSELS Jan 27 - The first round of talks between Iran and six world powers on a long-term deal for Tehran to curb parts of its nuclear program in exchange for a gradual lifting of sanctions is expected to take place next month in New York, Western officials said on Monday.

"Waiting for official announcement, which should be soon," a Western official told Reuters about tentative plans to hold the talks as early as mid-February at U.N. headquarters in New York City. "One of the reasons it's moving to new York is the UN infrastructure, similar to Geneva."

Another Western confirmed the official's remarks.

Last week the United States and the European Union began following through on promised sanctions relief for Iran covering oil exports, trade in precious metals and automotive services as part of a nuclear agreement signed in November that began taking effect on Jan. 20, U.S. officials said.

In exchange for steps that Tehran had taken to halt its most sensitive nuclear-related activity, the White House said the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia, China and the European Union will "follow through on our commitment to begin to provide the modest relief agreed to with Iran." (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Justyna Pawlak; Editing by James Dalgleish)