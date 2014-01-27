UNITED NATIONS/BRUSSELS Jan 27 - The first
round of talks between Iran and six world powers on a long-term
deal for Tehran to curb parts of its nuclear program in exchange
for a gradual lifting of sanctions is expected to take place
next month in New York, Western officials said on Monday.
"Waiting for official announcement, which should be soon," a
Western official told Reuters about tentative plans to hold the
talks as early as mid-February at U.N. headquarters in New York
City. "One of the reasons it's moving to new York is the UN
infrastructure, similar to Geneva."
Another Western confirmed the official's remarks.
Last week the United States and the European Union began
following through on promised sanctions relief for Iran covering
oil exports, trade in precious metals and automotive services as
part of a nuclear agreement signed in November that began taking
effect on Jan. 20, U.S. officials said.
In exchange for steps that Tehran had taken to halt its most
sensitive nuclear-related activity, the White House said the
United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia, China and the
European Union will "follow through on our commitment to begin
to provide the modest relief agreed to with Iran."
