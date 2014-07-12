VIENNA, July 12 Iran has stuck to "inadequate
and unworkable" positions in nuclear talks with six world powers
despite a looming deadline for a deal to end sanctions against
Tehran in exchange for curbs on its atomic programme, a U.S.
official said on Saturday.
"We are very far apart on some issues", including on uranium
enrichment, the senior U.S. administration official told
reporters on condition of anonymity.
Another senior U.S. official added that it was difficult to
consider extending the negotiations with Iran beyond the July 20
deadline without first seeing "significant progress on key
issues" negotiations between Iran and the United States,
Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China.
(Reporting By Louis Charbonneau and Fredrik Dahl)