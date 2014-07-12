* U.S. sees big gaps ahead of July 20 deadline for Iran deal
By Louis Charbonneau and Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, July 12 Iran has stuck to "unworkable
and inadequate" positions in nuclear talks with six world powers
despite a looming deadline for a deal to end sanctions against
Tehran in exchange for curbs on its atomic programme, a U.S.
official said on Saturday.
"We are still very far apart on some issues and obviously on
enrichment capacity," the senior U.S. administration official
told reporters hours before Secretary of State John Kerry was
due to arrive in Vienna to join the talks with Iran.
The major powers want Iran to scale back its nuclear
programme to deny it any capability to quickly produce atomic
bombs. Iran says its activities are entirely peaceful and want
crippling sanctions lifted as soon as possible.
"We have made some progress but on some key issues Iran has
not moved, from our perspective, from unworkable and inadequate
positions that would not in fact assure us that their programme
is exclusively peaceful," the U.S. official said.
In view of still wide differences in positions, some
diplomats and experts believe the negotiations may need to be
extended beyond a self-imposed July 20 deadline for an accord.
However, another senior U.S. official said it was difficult
to consider extending the talks between Iran and the United
States, France, Russia, China, Britain and Russia without first
seeing "significant progress on key issues".
"If (a comprehensive agreement) can't happen by July 20 both
the administration and Congress are on the same page, which is
that we obviously have to consider all of our options."
"But it would be hard to contemplate things like an
extension without seeing significant progress on key issues and
that is what we are going to be looking for here over the next
few days," the official said, also speaking on condition of
anonymity.
The first U.S. official criticised recent comments from
senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei, who said this week Iran would need to significantly
increase its uranium enrichment capacity.
"The numbers we have seen ... go far beyond their current
programme and we have been clear that in order to get an
agreement that their current programme would have to be
significantly reduced," the official added.
Khamenei suggested that Iran intended to dramatically
increase the number of enrichment centrifuges it maintains from
around 10,000 operational machines now to around 190,000.
Western powers want Iran to reduce the number to a few
thousand, diplomats have said.
GAZA CONFLICT
Another sticking point in the talks is the duration of any
future limits on Iran's nuclear programme. Tehran would like
them to last only around five years, while the Western powers
would like around 20 years.
The first senior U.S. official declined to give specifics,
but said the United States wanted the limits to last for years,
in the double digits.
The official also appeared to respond to comments from
France's foreign minister, who said this week that "differences
in approach" between Russia and some of the other five world
powers negotiating with Iran had appeared in the past few days.
"We remain very united," the official said. "Everybody has
their national positions of course."
The French, British and German foreign ministers will join
Kerry in the Austrian capital on Saturday. The Russian and
Chinese foreign ministers will not attend due to a meeting of
the so-called BRICS developing countries - Brazil, Russia,
India, China and South Africa. But Moscow and Beijing will send
senior diplomats to Vienna for the talks.
The second U.S. official was asked about plans by Kerry and
other Western foreign ministers to discuss the latest
Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip.
"Iran has a long-standing record of supplying weapons,
rockets to various terrorist groups in Gaza, including Hamas,
(and) those rockets are being used to fire at civilian areas,"
the official said.
"Iran has a responsibility to cease and desist from
continuing to supply weapons of war there fuelling this conflict
and any opportunity that we get to communicate that message to
them we will take."
