UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26 Iran and six world powers made little progress in overcoming significant disagreements in the most recent round of nuclear talks, including on uranium enrichment, Iranian and Western diplomats close to the negotiations said on Friday.

"On the core issues we remain pretty far apart," a Western diplomat told reporters on condition of anonymity. "On enrichment, we are not there yet. On sanctions, we are not there yet." He added that Iran and the powers would likely meet again in the coming weeks, though no date and venue have been set.

A senior Iranian official had a similarly sober assessment of the talks, which have been taking place on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York: "Despite hours of talks and meetings, there has not been progress to overcome major differences, not even one inch." (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Parisa Hafezi)