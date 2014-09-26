(Adds John Kerry statement, paragraphs 8-9)
By Louis Charbonneau and Parisa Hafezi
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26 Iran and six world
powers made little progress in overcoming significant
disagreements in the most recent round of nuclear talks,
including on uranium enrichment, Iranian and Western diplomats
close to the negotiations said on Friday.
Officials from Iran and the six countries had originally
said a breakthrough in New York was unlikely on a nuclear deal
to end sanctions on Tehran, although they had hoped substantial
progress could be made in narrowing disagreements.
That, the diplomats said, did not happen at talks this week
on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.
"On the core issues we remain pretty far apart," a Western
diplomat told reporters on condition of anonymity. "On
enrichment, we are not there yet. On sanctions, we are not there
yet."
The diplomat said that Iran and the United States, Britain,
France, Germany, Russia and China would likely meet again in the
coming weeks, but no date and venue have been set. The
negotiators have set a Nov. 24 deadline for an agreement.
Iran President Hassan Rouhani said at a news conference on
Friday in New York that the "progress we have witnessed in
recent days has been extremely slow." Rouhani said, "We must
look forward to the future and make the courageous decisions
vis-a-vis this problem."
Rouhani said any deal without lifting all sanctions against
Tehran was "unacceptable."
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry told reporters in New
York that an interim deal approved in Geneva last November under
which Iran had halted higher-level enrichment in exchange for
limited sanctions relief "has made the world safer."
Regarding the pursuit of a long-term deal, Kerry said "it
remains our fervent hope that Iran" and the six powers "can in
the next weeks come to an agreement that would benefit the
world."
Iran and the six hope that a resolution of the
more-than-decade-long nuclear standoff with Iran will reduce
regional tensions and remove the risk of another war in the
Middle East.
At the General Assembly earlier in the week, Rouhani said a
deal that ends sanctions will open the door to deeper
cooperation on regional peace and stability and the fight
against militants such as Islamic State, a group that has seized
parts of Iraq and Syria. The United States has made clear it
will not link the two issues.
Israel has repeatedly threatened to use military force
against Iranian atomic sites if diplomacy fails to defuse what
it sees as the threat of a nuclear-armed Iran.
Iran rejects allegations from Western powers and their
allies that it is seeking a nuclear weapons capability but has
refused to halt uranium enrichment, inviting multiple rounds of
U.S., European Union and U.N. Security Council sanctions.
Enrichment is a process of purifying uranium for use as fuel for
power plants or, if enriched to a very high purity, for bombs.
MISTRUST
Senior foreign ministry officials from the six countries and
Iran began meeting in New York last week. They are trying to
hammer out a long-term deal that would gradually lift sanctions
against Tehran in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.
Despite a generally positive atmosphere in the negotiations,
the Western diplomat said neither side has much confidence in
the other.
"The level of mistrust is still pretty high," the Western
diplomat said.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius told reporters there
had been "no significant advances" in the latest talks,
prompting the parties to cancel a scheduled negotiating session
on Friday.
Kerry and European Union foreign policy chief Catherine
Ashton met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif
late on Thursday and again on Friday to discuss next steps in
the deadlocked negotiations, the Western diplomat said.
In addition to enrichment, diplomats said the speed of
lifting sanctions is a difficult issue, one on which Iranian and
Western delegations have sharp differences.
The Western diplomat said the United States and Europeans
were prepared to lift their unilateral sanctions very quickly in
the event of an acceptable agreement, but U.N. measures would be
ended gradually based on Iran's compliance with any future deal.
"What they would like to see is to get rid of the Security
Council sanctions very quickly, immediately," he said. "But this
is not exactly how we think." He added, however, that Iran was
underestimating the speed at which the Western powers were
prepared to move on sanctions relief if an agreement is reached.
The diplomat said Iran's President Rouhani, who held
bilateral meetings with top European officials in New York, had
nothing to offer to move the talks forward.
"There was nothing really new from him," the diplomat said.
"He said we should not miss this historic opportunity over a
couple of centrifuges. And by the way, we think the same way."
Iran's enrichment program, above all the number of
enrichment centrifuges Tehran would be permitted to keep for the
duration of any deal, is one of the major sticking points.
Rouhani, widely seen as a pragmatist, was elected last year
on a platform of improving foreign relations. Rouhani and his
government have adopted a more conciliatory stance compared to
his hard-line predecessor, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, raising hopes
there might be avenues to reach an agreement.
The head of the U.S. delegation, Under Secretary of State
for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman, said in an interview with
Voice of America that "I believe we are making progress." But
she added that there are "still some very crucial decisions that
need to be made."
The Western diplomat echoed those remarks, saying: "We are
expecting significant moves on the Iranian side" if there is to
be an agreement over the next two months.
