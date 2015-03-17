March 17 Iran and six major powers are
intensifying negotiations in the Swiss city of Lausanne ahead of
an end-March deadline for a historic framework agreement that
would curb Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for lifting
sanctions.
Officials say a deal is unlikely this week.
Iran denies allegations by Western powers and their allies
that it is seeking a nuclear weapons capability.
Following are details about key issues under negotiation
based on information from sources close to the negotiations.
Most of the issues are agreed, but sticking points remain.
BREAK-OUT TIME
The goal of the negotiations is an arrangement whereby Iran
would need at least one year to produce enough fissile material
-- high enriched uranium or plutonium -- for a single atomic
weapon, should Tehran choose to produce one. That is known as
the "break-out" time.
Officials say the six powers, which have been negotiating
with Iran since October 2013, do not share their individual
methods of calculating break-out time for Tehran. But they have
all reached the same conclusions.
DURATION OF DEAL
U.S. President Barack Obama said in an interview on March 2
with Reuters that Iran will need to accept limits on its nuclear
programme for at least 10 years. Recently Iran
had wanted eight years and the United States 20 years. They have
compromised at 10 years.
URANIUM ENRICHMENT
Originally Iran wanted to maintain all of its uranium
enrichment centrifuges, machines that purify uranium for use as
fuel in power plants or, if very highly enriched, in weapons.
That was around 10,000 operational out of nearly 20,000 total.
The United States and other Western powers originally wanted
Iran to reduce that number to several hundred. Numbers are still
being discussed. Iran wants to keep around 9,000 while Western
powers have preferred less and might be open to around 6,500.
The issue has not been resolved.
RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT
Officials close to the talks say that Iran's desire to
pursue research and development into advanced centrifuges is one
of the biggest sticking points in the talks. Iran insists that
it should be allowed to continue R&D into advanced centrifuges
but Western powers are extremely uncomfortable with allowing
Tehran to continue developing more efficient centrifuges that
would shorten the break-out time.
PLUTONIUM
Western powers had originally wanted Iran to dismantle a
heavy-water reactor at Arak that could yield significant
quantities of plutonium. Tehran refused to do so but has agreed
to the idea of converting or operating it in a way that ensures
the amount of plutonium it could yield would be insignificant.
FORDOW
An underground enrichment plant that Iranian officials say
they have agreed to convert into an R&D plant. Western officials
would like this site converted into something that has nothing
to do with enrichment.
STOCKPILES
There are also discussions about the size of Iran's uranium
stockpiles and how much would be relocated to Russia or another
country, Western officials say. Stockpiles are an important
issue, officials say, because the less uranium Tehran has on
hand, the more centrifuges it can maintain.
Originally, Iran wanted to enrich 2.5 tonnes of uranium per
year, but could settle at half a tonne, a senior Iranian
official said. The remainder would be turned into fuel rods or
sent to Russia, he added.
SANCTIONS
The speed of lifting sanctions is another major sticking
point in the talks.
Iran wants all U.S, European Union and United Nations
sanctions lifted immediately. The United States says sanctions
should be lifted gradually. Officials close to the talks say
Washington and France are willing to consider an immediate
suspension of U.N. nuclear sanctions if there is an agreement,
though many U.N. restrictions would remain in place.
Tehran is most interested in seeing crippling energy and
financial sanctions lifted.
The U.S. government says sanctions would first be suspended
and later terminated. This has become a sensitive issue in the
United States, as Republicans controlling both houses of
Congress have threatened to impose new U.S. sanctions on Tehran
against the advice of Obama. Obama has said he would veto any
new sanctions steps for fear they would torpedo the delicate
negotiations.
Obama can use executive authority to suspend sanctions but
many U.S. measures can only be terminated by Congress.
POSSIBLE MILITARY DIMENSIONS
The United States and its Western allies say it is vital
that Iran fully cooperate with a U.N. International Atomic
Energy Agency (IAEA) investigation into past nuclear activities
that could be related to making weapons.
The IAEA issued a report in 2011 with intelligence
information indicating concerted activities until about a decade
ago that could be relevant for developing nuclear bombs. It said
some of these might be continuing.
Iran for its part has said these "possible military
dimensions" (PMD) are an issue it will not budge on. "PMD is out
of the question. It cannot be discussed," an Iranian official
said. This issue has not been resolved.
MONITORING
Any deal would require a vigorous monitoring framework to
ensure Iranian compliance. Officials say they are working out a
monitoring mechanism that would involve the IAEA. This is not
considered a sticking point in the talks.
