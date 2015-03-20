* Sticking points could still scupper deal
* Iranian delegation to leave on Friday
* Talks may resume on Wednesday
By Louis Charbonneau and Parisa Hafezi
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 20 Iran and six
world powers were set to suspend negotiations on a historic
nuclear deal and reconvene later next week to break a deadlock
over sensitive atomic research and lifting of sanctions, Western
officials said on Friday.
While the negotiations have made progress over the past year
and both sides appear determined to push for a deal, differences
on major sticking points are still wide enough to potentially
prevent an agreement in the end.
On the sixth day of talks at a 19th century hotel in the
Swiss city of Lausanne, plans for the delegations changed
repeatedly over the course of several hours. At one point, the
foreign ministers of France, Britain and Germany were expected
to join the talks on Saturday.
Less than an hour later those plans were called into
question after the Iranian delegation informed their U.S.,
British, French, Germany, Russian and Chinese counterparts that
they would be returning to Tehran due to the death of President
Hassan Rouhani's 90-year-old mother on Friday morning.
An Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran's delegation
was planning to leave later on Friday. All sides agreed a
resumption late next week was likely.
Prior to the expected departure of the Iranians, U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry, Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz,
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Iranian Atomic
Energy Organisation chief Ali Akbar Salehi held another series
of meetings to break the impasse.
In addition, technical and political experts from the
parties have been gathering daily to discuss options that could
form the basis of an agreement under which Iran would accept
curbs on sensitive nuclear work for at least a decade and
sanctions would be gradually eased.
There has been no breakthrough.
"We have reached a very crucial point in the talks, there
are one or two critical issues and for the other issues still
one or two points remain to be resolved," Zarif told reporters.
"We had good talks and whether we will reach a result ... we
have to wait and see," he said after meeting Kerry. "We made
very good progress."
Kerry said they made good progress, adding: "We'll be back
next week."
During that meeting, Kerry expressed condolences to the
delegation for the passing of Rouhani's mother and greetings for
the Iranian new year holiday Norouz, which begins on Saturday.
U.S. President Barack Obama prepared a video message to
Iran's people and leaders on Thursday, saying this year
represented the "best opportunity in decades" to improve ties
between their two countries. But differences in the nuclear
talks remained, he said.
Western and Iranian officials have said that the sides are
very far apart, though all delegations want a deal.
"The alternatives to a negotiated agreement are not very
pleasant," a Western official told Reuters. "No one wants to
give up. We all want and need this deal." But U.S. and European
officials say they only want a solid agreement that ensures Iran
will not be able to quickly build an atomic weapon.
Tehran denies harbouring nuclear weapons ambitions.
POLITICAL FRAMEWORK
The European ministers, rather than coming to Lausanne, may
meet elsewhere in Europe over the weekend ahead of an end-March
deadline for a political framework agreement and a full nuclear
deal by June 30, Western officials said.
"For us the deadline is June 30," a senior European official
said.
Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said the talks would
resume on Wednesday. He did not say where.
This week's re-election of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu,
a fierce opponent of engagement with Iran and critic of a
possible nuclear deal, made clear that the pressure on the
United States would not let up.
Pressure from the U.S. Congress is also driving the pace of
negotiations. Obama bought some time on Thursday after U.S.
Senate Democrats and Republicans agreed to delay until April 14
the Senate Foreign Relations Committee's vote on legislation
that would force Obama to submit any agreement with Iran for
Congress' approval.
Obama has said a nuclear deal does not need Congressional
approval and vowed to veto any proposals for new U.S. sanctions.
A further meeting of foreign ministers from the Western
powers this weekend will demonstrate unity in the face of the
deadlock and give ministers the opportunity to coordinate, a
source close to the talks said, adding that Kerry telephoned his
counterparts overnight to advise them of developments.
Officials close to the talks have expressed concerns that
the French might block a deal.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Kerry the talks "must
not fall short for lack of a final effort", China's Foreign
Ministry said after the two spoke on the telephone.
Russian news agency Interfax reported that Foreign Minister
Sergei Lavrov and Kerry agreed that an acceptable solution to
the standoff must be found as soon as possible.
The biggest sticking point, Western officials said, remains
Iran's demands to have no limits on research and development of
advanced centrifuges, machines that purify uranium for use in
nuclear reactors or, if very highly enriched, in weapons.
Another major sticking point is the lifting of sanctions.
Iran wants all United Nations sanctions and the most crippling
U.S. and European Union restrictions on Tehran's energy and
financial sectors lifted immediately after a deal is agreed.
A further area of disagreement is the duration of a deal.
Obama has said restrictions on Iranian nuclear work should be in
place for at least 10 years. U.S. negotiators are pushing to
make it even longer than that, while France wants it to last for
at least 15 years with another decade intense U.N. monitoring of
Iranian nuclear sites.
There are a few areas of tentative agreement, including that
Iran could operation around 6,000 early generation centrifuges.
But officials close to the talks vehemently dismissed reports of
a tentative deal, saying they were very far from circulating
anything remotely resembling a draft accord.
"We are not close to an agreement," a European negotiator
said on Thursday.
(Additional reporting by John Irish and Lesley Wroughton;
Writing by Louis Charbonneau and Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Giles
Elgood)