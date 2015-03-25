By Louis Charbonneau
| LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 26
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 26 The United
States wants major powers to reach a detailed political
understanding with Iran by March 31 to clear the path for a
long-term nuclear accord, a senior U.S. official said, while
hinting that Washington could be flexible on its format.
Speaking to reporters traveling with Secretary of State John
Kerry to a new round of talks in the Swiss city of Lausanne, the
senior State Department official added that Washington would not
rush to complete an agreement just because there was a deadline.
The official said any framework agreement must address key
aspects of a future nuclear deal with Tehran that Iran and the
six aim to conclude by June 30.
"Any political understanding needs to address in some way
all of the elements of a final agreement," the official said
late on Wednesday.
"We do not know what form this will take," the official
said. "We have always said it needs to have specifics. We will
need to communicate as many specifics as possible in some form
or fashion (to the public and U.S. Congress)."
Those elements include the different pathways to a nuclear
weapon, ensuring that it would take Iran at least one year to
produce enough high enriched uranium for a single bomb, research
and development into advanced centrifuges, transparency measures
and monitoring, and sanctions relief for Iran.
This is a problem for Iran, whose supreme leader, Ayatollah
Ali Khamenei, is vehemently opposed to the idea of a two-step
process - a written framework accord by end-March and a full
deal by June 30. Iranian officials say they fear the former
would curtail Tehran's negotiating space for a final deal.
Iranian officials have suggested they could accept some kind
of statement or political declaration in Lausanne, as opposed to
a formal written agreement. The disadvantage of that, Western
officials say, is all sides could spin it to their liking.
Iran denies Western allegations it is seeking the capability
to procure atomic weapons.
With the Republican-led U.S. Congress threatening to vote on
new sanctions against Iran if there is no agreement this month,
the administration of President Barack Obama is pushing hard to
secure some kind of deal. Obama has vowed to veto any new U.S.
sanctions moves.
France has said the real deadline was June 30 and there was
little point in rushing to conclude something at any cost by
March 31. The U.S. official, playing down any suggestions of any
ongoing disputes with France, made clear Washington agreed.
"That does not mean that we will rush to get a bad deal
because there's a deadline," the official said. "We won't."
The Lausanne talks broke off last week due to disagreements
between Washington and France, Western officials said.
But the main obstacle in the talks, Western officials say,
remains Iran's refusal to compromise on sanctions, research and
development and other issues.
It will not be clear if Iran is now ready to compromise
until Kerry meets Zarif on Thursday, the U.S. official said. If
enough progress is made this week, other foreign ministers the
six power group may join.
The goal of the talks, underway for nearly 18 months, is to
hammer out an accord under which Iran would halt sensitive
nuclear work for at least a decade in exchange for lifting
sanctions, thus ending Iran's 12-year nuclear standoff with the
West.
Even if there is a deal in the coming days, the U.S.
official said much work will remain between now and the end of
June to work out the details. And there was no guarantee the
talks would not collapse later.
The six powers and Iran have twice extended talks on a long
term accord after missing deadlines in the wake of an interim
agreement struck in 2013. It remains unclear what Washington
will do if the two sides fail to get a framework agreement in
the coming days.
"If we get to March 31 and don't have a political
understanding, we will have to evaluate where we are," the U.S.
official said. "We will have to look at what we think the path
forward is and we will make decisions based on that."
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; editing by Andrew Hay)