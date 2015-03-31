By Louis Charbonneau, John Irish and Parisa Hafezi
| LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 31
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 31 Iran and six
world powers ramped up the pace of negotiations on Tuesday ahead
of a deadline for a preliminary nuclear deal that was less than
24 hours away, as both sides warned it was crucial to overcome
differences that could wreck an agreement.
For nearly a week the United States, Britain, France,
Germany, Russia and China have been trying to break an impasse
in negotiations aimed at stopping Iran from having the capacity
to develop a nuclear bomb, in exchange for an easing of
international sanctions that are crippling its economy.
But disagreements on enrichment research and the pace of
lifting sanctions threatened to scupper a deal that could end a
12-year standoff between Iran and the West over Tehran's nuclear
ambitions and reduce the risk of another Middle East war.
"We need to get this done now," a Western official told
Reuters on condition of anonymity. "We only have a few hours
left to get a framework agreement or the job is going to become
much, much more difficult."
Officials in the Swiss city of Lausanne said talks on a
framework accord, which is intended as a prelude to a
comprehensive agreement by the end of June, could yet fall
apart. They have set a deadline of midnight on Tuesday for a
framework agreement, but officials from all sides say it was
possible the talks could run past the deadline.
"There still remain some difficult issues," U.S. Secretary
of State John Kerry told CNN. "We are working very hard to work
those through. We are working into the night."
Both Iran and the six have floated compromise proposals but
agreement has remained elusive. Western officials said Tehran
has recently backed away from proposals it previously indicated
it could accept, such as on shipping enriched uranium stocks to
Russia.
But a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said there was never
a definite agreement on shipping uranium stocks abroad and other
options existed to resolve the issue. Officials close to the
talks said dilution of the stockpiled uranium was an option.
The goal of the negotiations is to find a way to ensure that
for at least the next 10 years Iran is at least one year away
from the ability to produce enough fissile material for an
atomic weapon. In exchange for temporary limits on its most
sensitive atomic activities, Tehran wants an end to sanctions.
"Our feeling is that this is the moment," a Western diplomat
close to the talks said. "Either we get a deal or not. Because
if we don't come out of this period with some type of framework
(agreement) it's going to be difficult to explain why we would
get one on June 30."
Iran and the six powers have twice extended their deadline
for a long-term agreement after reaching an interim accord in
November 2013. They set a goal of securing a framework agreement
by the end of March and a comprehensive accord with all
technical details settled by June 30.
Assessments from negotiators close to the talks have been
swinging between pessimism and optimism since they arrived in
Lausanne nearly a week ago. All sides say an agreement is
possible but uncertain.
With the U.S. Congress warning it will consider imposing new
U.S. sanctions on Iran if there is no agreement this week, there
is a sense of urgency in the talks.
"With Congress, the Iranian hawks and a Middle East
situation where nobody's exactly getting on, I'm not convinced
we'll get a second chance if this fails," the Western diplomat
said.
"If we don't have some type of framework agreement now, it
will be difficult to explain why we would be able to have one by
June 30," he added.
U.S. President Barack Obama has threatened to veto any
sanctions moves by the Republican-dominated Congress.
Officials close to the talks said the most difficult
sticking points remain the removal of U.N. sanctions and Iranian
demands for the right to unfettered research and development
into advanced nuclear centrifuges after the first 10 years of
the agreement expires.
The six powers want more than a 10-year suspension of Iran's
most sensitive nuclear work. Tehran, which denies it is trying
to develop a nuclear weapons capability, demands a swift end to
sanctions in exchange for temporary limits on its atomic
activities.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has
campaigned against the negotiations, said on Monday that the
agreement being put together in Lausanne sends the message "that
Iran stands to gain by its aggression". He opposes engagement
with Iran.
Western officials said the two sides had previously been
closing in on a preliminary deal that could be summarized in a
brief document that may or may not be released.
Iran said the key issue was lifting sanctions quickly.
"There will be no agreement if the sanctions issue cannot be
resolved," Majid Takhteravanchi, nuclear negotiator told Iran's
Pars news agency. "This issue is very important for us."
Even if a framework deal is reached by the Tuesday deadline,
officials say it could still fall apart when the two sides
attempt to agree on all the technical details for the
comprehensive accord by the end of June.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Ken Wills)