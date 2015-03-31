* Midnight deadline eludes negotiators
* U.S. says it will exit talks before June 30 if no deal
By Louis Charbonneau, John Irish and Parisa Hafezi
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 1 Six world powers
and Iran negotiated past a March 31 deadline into the wee hours
of Wednesday, struggling to conclude an outline accord on
Tehran's nuclear programme in the face of a U.S. threat to
abandon the talks.
With Iran asserting its "nuclear rights", the talks in the
Swiss city of Lausanne entered a seventh day, bogged down this
time on the issues of nuclear research, the lifting of U.N.
sanctions and their restoration if Iran breached the agreement.
Officials cautioned that any accord would be fragile and
incomplete, but the U.S. State Department gave the go-ahead for
talks to go past a self-imposed midnight deadline.
"We've made enough progress in the last days to merit
staying until Wednesday," acting spokeswoman Marie Harf said in
a statement. "There are several difficult issues still
remaining."
The six powers - the United States, Britain, France,
Germany, Russia and China - aim to stop Iran from gaining the
capacity to develop a nuclear bomb in exchange for easing
international sanctions that are crippling its economy.
The outline political accord is meant to lay the foundation
for a final settlement of the long-running nuclear dispute by
June 30 - another self-imposed deadline, but one that Western
powers have said they do not want to extend.
A senior Iranian negotiator said Tehran was willing to
negotiate until the deadlock was resolved.
"Iran does not want a nuclear deal just for the sake of
having a deal, and a final deal should guarantee the Iranian
nation's nuclear rights," the negotiator, Hamid Baidinejad, told
reporters.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said in Washington that
U.S. negotiators would not wait until June 30 to walk away from
the talks if they could not reach a preliminary political
agreement.
"If we're not able to reach a political agreement, then
we're not going to wait ... until June 30 to walk away," he
said.
A German delegation source said "it remains an open question
whether we will succeed", adding that it was "too early to think
about stopping the clock, (though that) may perhaps prove
necessary".
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius told reporters in
Lausanne that "we are moving forward, but it's complicated."
TWO SCENARIOS
Disagreements on enrichment research and the pace of lifting
sanctions threatened to scupper a deal that could end the
12-year-old standoff and reduce the risk of another Middle East
war. Iran says its nuclear programme is peaceful.
For days officials have been trying to agree on a brief
document of several pages outlining headline numbers to form the
basis of a future agreement. Parts of any understanding reached
by the parties will likely remain confidential, though they will
likely issue a statement if a deal is reached.
It is possible they would not agree on anything. "We are
preparing for both scenarios," a Western diplomat said.
Speaking in Berlin with German Chancellor Angela Merkel,
French President Francois Hollande said it would be better to
have no deal than a bad deal.
An agreement would almost certainly lift sanctions only in
stages, deferring even a partial return of Iranian crude exports
until at least 2016.
Sanctions have halved Iran's oil exports to just over 1
million barrels per day since 2012 when oil and financial
sanctions hit Iran. Brent crude dropped towards $55 a barrel on
Tuesday as negotiations proceeded.
STICKING POINTS
Officials from both sides said the main sticking points were
the removal of the U.N. sanctions, their reversibility and
Iranian demands for the right to unfettered research and
development into advanced nuclear centrifuges after the first 10
years of the agreement expires.
Officials said Iran was still demanding the lifting of all
U.N. sanctions and that they not be automatically reinstated
without further negotiations. Officials have said Britain,
France and the United States want any removal of U.N. sanctions
to be automatically reversible, but the Russians dislike this
because it would weaken their veto power over the deal.
The six powers want more than a 10-year suspension of Iran's
most sensitive nuclear work. Their goal is to find a way to
ensure that for at least the next 10 years Iran is at least one
year away from being able to produce enough fissile material for
an atomic weapon.
Iran said the main issue was lifting sanctions quickly.
"There will be no agreement if the sanctions issue cannot be
resolved," Majid Takhteravanchi, an Iranian negotiator, told
Iran's Pars news agency.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he believed
there was a good chance of success "if none of the parties raise
the stakes at the last minute".
The U.S. Congress has warned it will consider imposing new
sanctions on Iran if there is no agreement this week, giving a
sense of urgency to the talks.
U.S. President Barack Obama has threatened to veto any
sanctions moves by the Republican-dominated Congress.
In Jerusalem, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated
Israel's concern that an agreement would fall short of
guaranteeing its safety.
The framework agreement would leave Iran with the capability
to develop a nuclear weapon in under a year, said Netanyahu,
whose country is believed to have the Middle East's only nuclear
arsenal.
(Additional reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Howard
Goller)