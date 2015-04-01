* Midnight deadline passes, talks extended into Wednesday
* "All key aspects" of preliminary deal reached - Russia
* Iran hopeful of wrapping up, difficulties remain
* France says not enough progress to get immediate deal
* U.S. says it will exit talks before June 30 if no deal
By Louis Charbonneau, John Irish and Parisa Hafezi
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 1 Major powers and
Iran were closer to a preliminary accord on reining in Tehran's
nuclear programme as marathon talks ran into Wednesday, but they
hit an impasse over key details such as the lifting of U.N.
sanctions and Iran's future atomic research.
The negotiators ended talks in the Swiss city of Lausanne in
the early morning hours with an air of chaos, disunity and
cacophony as delegations scrambled to get contradictory
viewpoints across.
The six powers - the United States, Britain, France,
Germany, Russia and China - aim to stop Iran from gaining the
capacity to develop a nuclear bomb in exchange for easing
international sanctions that are crippling its economy. Iran
says its nuclear programme is peaceful.
France's foreign minister, often seen as making the most
stringent demands of Iran, returned to Paris because things had
not advanced enough for "immediate deal".
But as top negotiators from the powers met Iranian Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif again on Wednesday, Russia and
Iran expressed optimism that an initial agreement was within
reach.
British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond sounded a note of
caution. "I think we have a broad framework of understanding,
but there are still some key issues that have to be worked
through," he told the BBC.
Western diplomats said Iran had on Tuesday reaffirmed its
"nuclear rights", suggesting the talks were again getting bogged
down as they entered their seventh day.
Officials cautioned that any agreement would probably be
fragile and incomplete.
"We hope to wrap up the talks by Wednesday night ... We
insist on lifting of financial, oil and banking sanctions
immediately ... for other sanctions we need to find a
framework," senior Iranian negotiator Abbas Araqchi told state
television. "We insist on keeping research and development with
advanced centrifuges," he said.
Zarif said the talks had been "very good", though he
acknowledged that there were issues to be smoothed over.
A preliminary deal would be a major milestone toward a final
accord, with an end-June deadline, that could end a 12-year
standoff between Iran and world powers and reduce the risk of
another Middle East war.
The United States threatened on Tuesday to walk away if the
current talks yield no political framework accord.
The talks have stalled on the issues of Iran's nuclear
centrifuge research, the lifting of U.N. sanctions and their
restoration if Iran breaches the agreement.
RUSSIA SAYS KEY DETAILS AGREED
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who returned to
Moscow, said negotiators had reached a general accord on "all
key aspects."
But a diplomat close to the talks denied that such an
agreement had been reached, and French Foreign Minister Laurent
Fabius left saying he would only return if it was "necessary".
"Things have progressed, but not enough ... that we can
reach an immediate deal," Fabius told reporters in Paris. "We
are firm. We want a robust deal with detailed checks."
China warned of failure and urged all sides to meet each
other half way.
"If the talks are stuck then all previous efforts to resolve
Iran's nuclear standoff with the six major powers will have been
wasted," said the rare statement issued by the Chinese
delegation after Foreign Minister Wang Yi left Lausanne.
The U.S. administration of President Barack Obama had
committed to meeting an end-March deadline for the outline
political accord.
Negotiators have a tentative agreement on the rough outline
of a possible public statement on the progress they have made so
far that would also highlight areas of disagreement, diplomats
close to the talks said. But they have not agreed on all the key
details central to a political framework that would form the
basis of a future nuclear agreement, the diplomats said.
Some parts of any understanding reached by the parties will
likely remain confidential.
Failure to agree a detailed preliminary accord would add to
scepticism in the Republican-controlled U.S. Congress over an
emerging deal. Congress has warned it will consider imposing new
sanctions on Iran if there is no agreement this week. A
Democrat, Obama has threatened to veto any such sanctions moves.
Lavrov said the possible agreement included the
International Atomic Energy Agency's monitoring of Iran's
nuclear programme as well as steps to lift sanctions. Experts
would work out technical details by end-June.
"One can say with enough confidence that ministers have
reached a general agreement on all key aspects of a final
settlement to this issue," Lavrov said. "It will be put down in
writing over the next few hours, maybe during the day."
A senior Iranian negotiator said Tehran was willing to
negotiate until the deadlock was resolved. "Iran does not want a
nuclear deal just for the sake of having a deal, and a final
deal should guarantee the Iranian nation's nuclear rights," the
negotiator, Hamid Baidinejad, told reporters.
