PARIS, June 28 European Union foreign policy
chief Frederica Mogherini said on Sunday it was not impossible
to get a deal between world powers and Iran over its nuclear
programme but said tough days lay ahead as a self-imposed June
30 deadline nears.
France's foreign minister said on Saturday an accord
remained elusive due to disagreements over fundamental issues,
while the U.S. and Iranian top diplomats said hard work was
still needed for what could be their final negotiations to
bridge significant differences.
"If a few days more are needed we will take them," Mogherini
told reporters on arrival in Vienna.
"It is going to be tough... but not impossible. It is a
matter of political will," she said before meeting the U.S.,
British, German and French foreign ministers.
The talks also include Russia and China.
The deadline for a deal under which Iran would cut back its
nuclear programme in exchange for relief from economic
sanctions, expires on Tuesday.
Diplomats have said there is little chance of an accord by
the deadline and expect the talks to spill over into July.
The main differences are on the pace and timing of sanctions
relief for Iran in return for its steps to restrain its nuclear
programme and on the nature of monitoring mechanisms to ensure
Tehran does not cheat on any agreement.
U.S. and European negotiators also want to ensure there is a
mechanism for restoring U.S., European Union and United Nations
sanctions if Tehran fails to meet its commitments under any
future accord aimed at ending a 12-year nuclear standoff between
Iran and the West.
"I can't tell you how long it will be. What I can tell you
that is that we don't want to have an extension of the talks.
There will be no extension," said a senior Western diplomat.
The United States, Israel and some Western nations fear that
Iran has been trying to develop a nuclear weapons capability but
Tehran says its programme is for peaceful purposes only.
(Additional reporting by Parisa Hafezi, Arshad Mohammed and
