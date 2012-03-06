* EU's Ashton says talks in sight; venue, date to be decided
* Iran's Jalili says to present "new initiatives"
* Year-long diplomatic vacuum has stoked fears of war
* Iran says to let UN nuclear inspectors visit military site
(Adds quotes from senior EU official)
By Justyna Pawlak
BRUSSELS, March 6 Six world powers have
accepted an Iranian offer for talks on its disputed nuclear
programme, the European Union's top diplomat said on Tuesday,
after a year's standstill that has increased fears of a slide
into a new Middle East war.
The announcement by EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton
came shortly after Russia called for a resumption of
face-to-face dialogue as soon as possible, saying an Iranian
letter last month showed it was now ready for serious
negotiations.
With Israel speaking increasingly loudly of resorting to
military action, the talks could provide some respite in a
crisis which has driven up oil prices and threatened to suck the
United States into its third major war in a decade.
Iran's nuclear negotiator, Saeed Jalili, wrote to Ashton in
February saying Tehran wanted to reopen negotiations and
offering to bring unspecified "new initiatives" to the table.
"Today I have replied to Dr. Jalili's letter of Feb. 14,"
Ashton, speaking on behalf of the six powers after weeks of
consultations with them, said in a statement. "I have offered to
resume talks with Iran on the nuclear issue."
Ashton, who represents the United States, Russia, China,
France, Britain and Germany in dealings with Iran, said the date
and venue for the talks would now have to be agreed.
A senior EU official said these talks were not expected
before the Iranian new year in two weeks, though there would be
a series of preparatory meetings possibly in the coming days.
"Our overall goal remains a comprehensive negotiated,
long-term solution which restores international confidence in
the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear programme,
while respecting Iran's right to the peaceful use of nuclear
energy," Ashton said in her reply to Jalili.
Western states are likely to tread cautiously, mindful of
past accusations that Iran's willingness to talk has been a
stalling tactic to blunt pressure and not a route to agreement.
The Islamic Republic's latest approach to the six powers
comes at a time when it is suffering unprecedented economic pain
from expanding oil and financial sanctions.
WAR FEARS
The resumption of talks nonetheless could slow a drift
towards military strikes to knock out Iran's uranium enrichment
programme, which the West fears is geared to producing atomic
bomb fuel and Tehran says is for electricity only.
Israel, which says its existence could be threatened if Iran
is allowed to develop nuclear weapons, is losing confidence in
Western efforts to rein in the Islamic Republic with sanctions
and diplomatic pressure.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured U.S.
President Barack Obama on Monday that the Jewish state has made
no decision on attacking Iranian nuclear sites, sources close to
talks in Washington said. He, however, gave no sign of backing
away from the option of military strikes.
But the new prospect of diplomacy contributed to a fall in
oil prices on Tuesday, with Brent crude down $1.70 to
$122.10 by 1458 GMT.
"The risk premium on Iran was pretty high, so one should
expect to see that fading because world powers are willing to
talk to Iran. It's much harder to launch a military strike on a
country if you are talking to them," said Olivier Jakob, analyst
at Petromatrix in Zug, Switzerland.
After the last round of talks collapsed in January 2011,
Western officials signalled there would be no more unless Iran
was ready to tackle ways to ease their concerns.
The senior EU official said, however, there was some reason
to believe talks might have more chance this time.
"The first is that there is clear written commitment by Iran
to be willing to address the nuclear issue in talks," the
official said. "Second is the unity of the international
community ... Third is certainly sanctions."
Russia, which built Iran's first nuclear power plant and has
far warmer relations with Tehran than Western nations do, has
often stressed the need for talks and said coercive pressure on
Tehran is counterproductive.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said last
month that global powers must work harder to seek agreement with
Iran, warning that Tehran's appetite for concessions was waning
as it moves closer to being able to build atomic weapons.
Ryabkov said he hoped fresh talks with Iran would address a
proposal by president-elect Vladimir Putin for global powers to
formally recognise Iran's right to enrich uranium, Tehran to
submit its programme to full IAEA supervision, and international
sanctions to be lifted.
UN VISIT TO IRANIAN MILITARY SITE?
Iran said on Tuesday it would let U.N. nuclear inspectors
visit a military site where they have been repeatedly refused
access to check intelligence suggesting explosives tests
relevant to atom bombs has been conducted there.
Diplomats, however, cited a proviso in the Iranian statement
saying that access to the Parchin site still hinged on a broader
agreement on how to settle outstanding issues which the two
sides have been unable to reach for five years.
An International Atomic Energy Agency report in November
said that Iran had built a large containment chamber at Parchin,
southeast of Tehran, to conduct high-explosives experiments that
are "strong indicators" of an effort to design atomic bombs.
The IAEA requested access to Parchin during talks in Tehran
in January and again in February, but the Iranian side refused.
"Considering the fact that Parchin is a military site,
granting access is a time-consuming process and cannot be
permitted repeatedly," Iran's delegation to the Vienna-based
IAEA said in the statement.
Years of tortuous negotiations have often come unstuck over
procedural obstacles imposed by Iran since the IAEA first began
seeking unfettered access in the country almost a decade ago to
check indications of illicit military nuclear activity.
Diplomats say a broad deal on settling outstanding issues
has been thwarted by Iran's refusal to let inspectors examine
sites, peruse documents and question nuclear scientists cited in
classified Western intelligence reports.
Israel has mooted pre-emptive bombings against Iran, a
hawkish approach that Obama - wary of the risk of igniting a new
Middle East war and a global surge in oil prices as he seeks
re-election in November - has tried to restrain to give time for
harsher sanctions and diplomatic pressure to bear fruit.
Obama and Netanyahu agreed on Monday to maintain
coordination on Iran but continued to disagree on when the clock
for non-military options should run out.
Israel insists that military action against Iran would be
warranted to prevent it from attaining the capability of making
nuclear weapons, as opposed to when it actually builds a device.
Washington has not embraced that idea.
"The pressure (on Iran) is growing but time is growing
short," Netanyahu was quoted by aides as telling Obama.
Later, addressing the influential pro-Israel lobby AIPAC,
Netanyahu said: "None of us can afford to wait much longer. As
prime minister of Israel, I will never let my people live in the
shadow of annihilation."
At the podium, he held up a copy of a 1944 letter from the
U.S. War Department to world Jewish leaders turning down their
request to bomb the Nazi death camp of Auschwitz.
Obama sought to reassure Netanyahu that Washington was
keeping its own military option open as a last resort and "has
Israel's back". He added: "We do believe there is still a window
that allows for a diplomatic resolution to this issue."
On Tuesday, U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta told AIPAC:
"Military action is the last alternative when all else fails.
"But make no mistake, we will act if we have to."
Israel, believed to be the only nuclear weapons power in the
Middle East, fears Iranian nuclear facilities may soon be buried
so deep that they would be invulnerable to its bunker-busting
bombs, which are less powerful than those in the U.S. arsenal.
U.S. officials say that while Iran may be manoeuvring to
keep its options open, there is no clear intelligence that it
has made a final decision to "break out" with a nuclear warhead.
(Additional reporting by Parisa Hafezi in Tehran, Fredrik Dahl
in Vienna, Steve Gutterman in Moscow and Jim Wolf in Washington;
Writing by Mark Heinrich; Editing by Myra MacDonald)