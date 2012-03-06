* Obama: no choice on action needed within weeks or months
* EU's Ashton says talks in sight; venue, date to be decided
* Year-long diplomatic vacuum has stoked fears of war
* Iran says U.N. nuclear inspectors can visit military site
By Tabassum Zakaria and Justyna Pawlak
WASHINGTON/BRUSSELS, March 6 President
Barack Obama said an announcement on Tuesday of six-power talks
with Iran offered a diplomatic chance to defuse a crisis over
its nuclear programme and quiet the "drums of war".
EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, who represents the
United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany in
dealings with Iran, announced a fresh bid to allay suspicions
that Iran is developing nuclear weapons after weeks of
consultations with the other powers.
A date and venue have yet to be agreed for the talks,
proposed by Iran after a year's diplomatic standstill that has
increased fears of a slide into a new Middle East war.
Amid mounting speculation that Iran's nuclear sites could be
attacked in coming months, Obama said that American politicians
"beating the drums of war" had a responsibility to explain the
costs and benefits of military action.
He said the notion that the United States needed to make a
choice in coming weeks or months was "not borne out by facts".
But he said Washington would "not countenance" Iran getting
a nuclear weapon, shortly after Defense Secretary Leon Panetta
said the United States would take military action to prevent
this happening if diplomacy failed.
"Military action is the last alternative when all else
fails," Panetta told the annual policy conference of the biggest
U.S. pro-Israel lobbying group, AIPAC. "But make no mistake,
when all else fails, we will act."
With Israel speaking increasingly loudly of resorting to
military action, the talks could provide some respite in a
crisis that has driven up oil prices and threatened to suck the
United States into its third major war in a decade.
Iran's nuclear negotiator, Saeed Jalili, wrote to Ashton in
February saying Tehran wanted to reopen negotiations and
offering to bring unspecified "new initiatives" to the table.
"Today I have replied to Dr Jalili's letter of Feb. 14,"
Ashton, speaking on behalf of the six powers after weeks of
consultations with them, said in a statement. "I have offered to
resume talks with Iran on the nuclear issue."
A senior EU official said these talks were not expected
before the Iranian New Year in two weeks, though there would be
a series of preparatory meetings, possibly in the coming days.
"Our overall goal remains a comprehensive, negotiated,
long-term solution which restores international confidence in
the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear programme,
while respecting Iran's right to the peaceful use of nuclear
energy," Ashton said in her reply to Jalili.
Western states are likely to tread cautiously, mindful of
past accusations that Iran's willingness to talk has been a
stalling tactic to blunt pressure and not a route to agreement.
The Islamic Republic's latest approach to the six powers
comes at a time when it is suffering unprecedented economic pain
from expanding oil and financial sanctions.
WAR FEARS
The resumption of talks could slow a drift towards military
strikes on a uranium enrichment programme that Iran is gradually
moving underground in what the West fears is an attempt to put a
weapons programme beyond reach. Iran says its research is aimed
purely at electricity generation.
Israel, which says its existence will be threatened if Iran
develops nuclear armaments, is losing confidence in Western
efforts to rein in the Islamic Republic with sanctions and
diplomatic pressure.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured Obama on
Monday that the Jewish state had made no decision on attacking
Iranian nuclear sites, sources close to talks in Washington
said. But he gave no sign of backing away from the option of
military strikes.
The new prospect of diplomacy contributed to a fall in oil
prices on Tuesday, with Brent crude falling $1.82 to
just under $122.
The senior EU official said there were reasons to believe
talks with Iran might be productive.
"The first is that there is clear written commitment by Iran
to be willing to address the nuclear issue in talks," the
official said. "Second is the unity of the international
community ... Third is certainly sanctions."
Russia, which built Iran's first nuclear power plant and has
far warmer relations with Tehran than Western nations do, has
often stressed the need for talks and said coercive pressure on
Tehran is counterproductive.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said last
month that global powers must work harder to seek agreement with
Iran, warning that Tehran's appetite for concessions was waning
as it moves closer to being able to build atomic weapons.
On Tuesday, Ryabkov said he hoped fresh talks with Iran
would address a proposal by president-elect Vladimir Putin for
global powers to formally recognise Iran's right to enrich
uranium, Tehran to submit its programme to full IAEA
supervision, and international sanctions to be lifted.
U.N. VISIT TO IRANIAN MILITARY SITE?
Iran said on Tuesday it would let U.N. nuclear inspectors
visit a military site where they have been repeatedly refused
access, to check intelligence suggesting that explosives tests
relevant to atom bombs have been conducted there.
However, diplomats noted a proviso in the Iranian statement
saying that access to the Parchin site still hinged on a broader
agreement on how to settle outstanding issues, which the two
sides have been unable to reach for five years.
An International Atomic Energy Agency report in November
said that Iran had built a large containment chamber at Parchin,
southeast of Tehran, to conduct high-explosives experiments that
are "strong indicators" of an effort to design atomic bombs.
Years of tortuous negotiations have often come unstuck over
procedural obstacles imposed by Iran since the IAEA first began
seeking unfettered access almost a decade ago to check
indications of illicit military nuclear activity.
Israel has mooted pre-emptive bombings against Iran, a
hawkish approach that Obama - wary of the risk of igniting a new
Middle East war and a global surge in oil prices as he seeks
re-election in November - has tried to restrain to give time for
harsher sanctions and diplomatic pressure to bear fruit.
Israel insists that military action against Iran would be
warranted to prevent it from attaining the capability to make
nuclear weapons, as opposed to when it actually builds a device.
Washington has not embraced that idea.
"The pressure (on Iran) is growing but time is growing
short," Netanyahu was quoted by aides as telling Obama.
Later, addressing the influential pro-Israel lobby AIPAC,
Netanyahu said: "None of us can afford to wait much longer. As
prime minister of Israel, I will never let my people live in the
shadow of annihilation."
U.S. officials say that, while Iran may be manoeuvring to
keep its options open, there is no clear intelligence that it
has made a final decision to "break out" with a nuclear warhead.
