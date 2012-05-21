DUBAI May 21 United Nations nuclear chief
Yukiya Amano started talks with senior Iranian officials on
Monday, Iranian media reported, on his one-day visit to Tehran
that diplomats say could lead to an agreement for further
inspections of Iranian nuclear sites.
Hours after his pre-dawn arrival in Tehran, Amano met the
head of Iran's nuclear energy organisation, Fereydoun
Abbasi-Davani, ISNA news agency reported.
The International Atomic Energy Agency chief is also
scheduled to meet Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili
and Iranian foreign minister, Ali Akbar Salehi during the day.
