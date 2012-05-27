DUBAI May 27 The U.N. nuclear watchdog has not
yet given good enough reasons to visit an Iranian site where it
suspects there may have been experiments for developing nuclear
weapons, Iranian media said.
A report from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
last week said satellite images showed "extensive activities" at
the Parchin complex, at the centre of Western suspicions that
Iran is developing atom bombs. Tehran denies any such plan.
Iranian officials have refused access to Parchin, southeast
of Tehran, saying it is a military site.
"The reasons and document have still not been presented by
the agency to convince us to give permission for this visit,"
the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Fereydoun
Abbasi-Davani, was quoted as saying by Fars news agency on
Saturday.
Six world powers failed to convince Iran last week to halt
its most sensitive nuclear work, but they will meet again in
Moscow next month to try to end a standoff that has raised fears
of a new war.
Last November, an IAEA report found that Iran had built a
large containment vessel in 2000 at Parchin in which to conduct
tests that the agency said were "strong indicators of possible
weapon development."
Iran's Abbasi-Davani accused unnamed countries of putting
pressure on the IAEA to visit Parchin.
After a visit to Tehran last week, IAEA chief Yukiya Amano
said he was close to an agreement with Iran on inspection visits
to nuclear facilities but some differences remained.
The US-based Institute for Science and International
Security thinktank has said there is concern Iran may be trying
to cleanse the building at Parchin to remove any evidence of
tests there.
