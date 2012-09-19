ISTANBUL, Sept 19 Iran's chief nuclear
negotiator Saeed Jalili said on Wednesday he would await the
outcome of European Union foreign policy chief Catherine
Ashton's talks with the six world powers she represents before
he held more talks with her.
Jalili said his talks with Ashton had been constructive.
"We evaluated the common points and what we could do for
further cooperation and future meetings," Jalili told a news
conference in Istanbul, after meeting Ashton late on Tuesday.
"The result was that the six countries should evaluate the
outcome of our meeting amongst each other ... We are waiting so
that after (Ashton) discusses with the six countries we will
contact each other again," he said.
Six world powers - the United States, Russia and China plus
three EU nations: France, Germany and Britain - have sought to
persuade Iran to scale back its nuclear programme through
intensifying economic sanctions and diplomatic pressure.
The powers fear Iran is developing a bomb, but Tehran says
its nuclear programme serves peaceful purposes only.
Ashton is expected to meet the six powers on the margins of
the United Nations General Assembly ministerial meetings next
week in New York.