* New measures require gov't approval for most trade with
Iran
* Widening sanctions tipping Iranian economy towards crisis
* EU foreign policy chief: "Absolutely" still room for talks
By Justyna Pawlak and Sebastian Moffett
LUXEMBOURG, Oct 15 European Union governments
agreed further sanctions against Iran's banking, shipping and
industrial sectors on Monday, cranking up financial pressure on
Tehran in the hope of drawing it into serious negotiations on
its nuclear programme.
The decision by EU foreign ministers reflected mounting
concerns over Iran's nuclear intentions and Israeli threats to
attack Iranian atomic installations if a mix of sanctions and
diplomacy proves fruitless in ushering in a peaceful solution.
EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said she hoped that
turning up the heat on the Islamic Republic would persuade it to
make concessions and that negotiations could resume "very soon".
"I absolutely do think there is room for negotiations," said
Ashton, who represents the United States, China, Russia,
Britain, France and Germany in their on-and-off talks with Iran.
"I hope we will be able to make progress very soon."
The new sanctions mark one of the toughest moves against
Iran by Europe to date and a significant change of policy for
the 27-member bloc, which hitherto focused on targeting specific
people and companies with economic restrictions.
The EU has lagged the United States in imposing blanket
industry bans because it is concerned not to punish ordinary
Iranian citizens while inflicting pain on the Tehran government.
Iran maintains that its nuclear project has only peaceful
energy purposes and has refused in three rounds of talks since
April to scale back its uranium enrichment activity unless major
economic sanctions are rescinded.
But governments in Europe and the United States, doubting
Iran's preparedness for more than dilatory "talks about talks",
are instead tightening the financial screws on Tehran and fears
of a descent into a new Middle East war are growing.
German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle was more
pessimistic than Ashton about the prospect that additional
economic pain might drive Tehran - whose Islamic Revolution has
long thrived on defiance of the West - to make concessions.
"Iran is still playing for time," he told reporters. "We
don't see a sufficient readiness for substantial talks about the
nuclear programme."
RATCHETING UP PRESSURE
The widening sanctions regime is already doing significant
damage to the Iranian economy, notably due to an oil embargo
imposed by the European Union this year and new financial
sanctions applied by the United States.
Earlier this month, riots broke out in Tehran in protest at
the collapse of the rial currency, which has lost some
two-thirds of its value against the dollar in the past 15
months, stoking inflation that is now running at around 25
percent.
The new European measures include a general ban on financial
transactions, with some exceptions for those involving
humanitarian aid, food and medicine purchases and provisions for
legitimate trade, an EU diplomat said.
In a reversal of existing European policy, the ban will
require European traders to apply to their governments for
authorisation before they can finance any transactions in
permitted goods. Previously, the EU's more narrow approach was
to allow trade broadly while prohibiting specific products.
Trade will be hampered further by a new ban on European
governments extending short-term trade guarantees.
Ashton last met Iran's chief negotiator Saeed Jalili in
Istanbul in September for a session that her spokesman described
as "useful and constructive".
At the core of Iran's dispute with world powers is its
insistence on the right to enrich uranium and that economic
sanctions should be lifted before it stops activities that could
lead to its achieving the capability to produce nuclear weapons.
The United States and European allies say Iran forfeited a
right to enrich by having concealed sensitive nuclear work from
U.N. inspectors and stonewalling their long-running inquiry into
suspected bomb research by Tehran.
They also believe that dropping sanctions first would remove
any incentive for Iran to open up to inspectors and pursue a
negotiated settlement.