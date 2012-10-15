* New measures require gov't approval for most trade with
Iran
* Sanctions tipping Iranian economy towards crisis
* EU foreign policy chief: "Absolutely" still room for talks
By Justyna Pawlak and Sebastian Moffett
LUXEMBOURG, Oct 15 European Union governments
agreed further sanctions against Iran's banking, shipping and
industrial sectors on Monday, cranking up financial pressure on
Tehran in the hope of drawing it into serious negotiations on
its nuclear programme.
The decision by EU foreign ministers reflected mounting
concerns over Iran's nuclear intentions and Israeli threats to
attack Iranian atomic installations if a mix of sanctions and
diplomacy fails to lead to a peaceful solution.
EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said she hoped that
turning up the heat on the Islamic Republic would persuade it to
make concessions and that negotiations could resume "very soon".
"I absolutely do think there is room for negotiations," said
Ashton, who represents the United States, China, Russia,
Britain, France and Germany in their on-and-off talks with Iran.
"I hope we will be able to make progress very soon."
The new sanctions mark one of the EU's toughest moves
against Iran to date and a significant change of policy for the
27-member bloc, which has hitherto focused largely on targeting
specific people and companies with economic restrictions.
The EU has lagged the United States in imposing blanket
industry bans because it says it is concerned not to punish
ordinary Iranian citizens while inflicting pain on the Tehran
government.
Iran maintains that its nuclear project has only peaceful
energy purposes and has refused in three rounds of talks since
April to scale back its uranium enrichment activity unless major
economic sanctions are rescinded.
But governments in Europe and the United States, doubting
Iran's preparedness for more than dilatory "talks about talks",
are instead tightening the financial screws on Tehran and fears
of a descent into a new Middle East war are growing.
German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle was more
pessimistic than Ashton about the prospect that additional
economic pain might drive Tehran - whose Islamic Revolution has
long thrived on defiance of the West - to make concessions.
"Iran is still playing for time," he told reporters. "We
don't see a sufficient readiness for substantial talks about the
nuclear programme."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu kicked off his
re-election campaign on Monday by saying Israel had new
unspecified "capabilities" to act against Iran's nuclear threat.
RATCHETING UP PRESSURE
The widening sanctions regime is already doing significant
damage to the Iranian economy, notably due to an oil embargo
imposed by the European Union this year and new financial
sanctions applied by the United States.
Riots have broken out in Tehran this month in protest at the
collapse of the rial currency, which has lost some two-thirds of
its value against the dollar in the past 15 months, stoking
inflation that is now running at around 25 percent.
The new European measures include a general ban on financial
transactions, with some exceptions for those involving
humanitarian aid and provisions for legitimate trade.
Reversing existing policy, the ban will require European
traders to ask governments for authorisation before they can
finance transactions in permitted goods. Previously, the EU
broadly allowed trade unless goods were specifically banned.
"The EU's ban on financial transactions moves the Europeans
to a more effective approach," said Mark Dubowitz of the
Washington-based Foundation for the Defense of Democracies.
Trade will be hampered further by a new ban on European
governments extending short-term trade guarantees, and by
tougher restrictions on dealings with the Iranian central bank.
Other new measures include a ban on importing Iranian gas to
Europe or providing any financing or transport of gas sales, as
well as a prohibition on exporting graphite - used in
steel-making - and metals to the Islamic Republic.
European companies will also be banned from providing
storage or transport vessels for Iranian crude or petrochemical
products, and from supporting Iranian ship-building.
At the core of Iran's dispute with world powers is its
insistence that it has a right to enrich uranium and that
economic sanctions should be lifted before it stops activities
that could help it to achieve the capability to produce nuclear
weapons.
The United States and European allies say Iran forfeited a
right to enrich by concealing sensitive nuclear work from U.N.
inspectors and stonewalling their long-running inquiry into
suspected bomb research by Tehran.
They also believe that dropping sanctions first would remove
any incentive for Iran to open up to inspectors and pursue a
negotiated settlement.
Ashton last met Iran's chief negotiator Saeed Jalili in
Istanbul in September for a session that her spokesman described
as "useful and constructive".