DUBAI Dec 17 Iran's foreign minister said on
Monday a way must be found to end the deadlock between Iran and
world powers over Tehran's nuclear programme.
"The two sides have reached a conclusion that they must exit
the current stalemate," Ali Akbar Salehi was quoted as saying by
the Iranian Students' News Agency.
Iran and six world powers - the United States, Russia,
France, China, Britain and Germany - have expressed readiness to
re-start efforts to find a negotiated solution to a decade-old
dispute that has stirred fears of a new war in the Middle East.