DUBAI Dec 17 Iran's foreign minister said on Monday a way must be found to end the deadlock between Iran and world powers over Tehran's nuclear programme.

"The two sides have reached a conclusion that they must exit the current stalemate," Ali Akbar Salehi was quoted as saying by the Iranian Students' News Agency.

Iran and six world powers - the United States, Russia, France, China, Britain and Germany - have expressed readiness to re-start efforts to find a negotiated solution to a decade-old dispute that has stirred fears of a new war in the Middle East.