* Israel projected Iran's stockpile to hit critical level in
June
* Iran's room for manoeuvre limited by June presidential
election
* Conversion of higher-grade uranium might avert looming
crisis
(Adds further quotes, background, byline)
By Yeganeh Torbati
DUBAI, Feb 12 Iran acknowledged on Tuesday that
it was converting some of its higher-grade enriched uranium into
reactor fuel, a move that could help to prevent a dispute with
the West over its nuclear programme hitting a crisis in
mid-2013.
Conversion is one way for Iran to slow the growth in its
stockpile of material that could be used to make a bomb. That
stockpile is currently projected to reach a level intolerable to
Israel in mid-year, just as Iran's room for negotiation is being
limited by a presidential election in June.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ramin Mehmanparast was
asked at a weekly news conference about a Reuters report that
Iran has converted small amounts of its 20-percent enriched
uranium into reactor fuel.
"This work is being done and all its reports have been sent
to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in a complete
manner," he was quoted as saying by the state news agency IRNA.
It was Iran's first acknowledgment that it had apparently
resumed converting into fuel small amounts of uranium enriched
to a concentration of 20 percent fissile material.
Iran's production of that higher-grade uranium worries the
major powers because it is only a short technical step away from
the 90-percent purity needed for a weapon.
On-off negotiations with the major powers and four rounds of
U.N. Security Council sanctions have failed to persuade Iran to
stop its enrichment activities, and the IAEA has been refused
full access to investigate other suspect elements of the nuclear
programme.
Iran denies that it is seeking a weapon and says its nuclear
programme serves only peaceful purposes such as electricity and
the production of medical isotopes.
CRITICAL MASS
But Israel, widely believed to be the only nuclear-armed
country in the Middle East, has indicated that Iran's stockpile
will reach a level in June at which it considers it must attack
to stop Iran acquiring enough fissile material for a bomb. With
a presidential election taking place that month, Tehran's room
to make concessions to foreign powers is limited.
A U.S. official sought to reassure Israel this week on the
determination of President Barack Obama, due to visit the region
shortly, to curb Iran's nuclear programme, according to an
Israeli official who declined to be named.
Rose Gottemoeller, acting U.S. undersecretary of state for
arms control and international security, "reiterated the
Americans' commitment to preventing a nuclear Iran, and their
worries about regional proliferation, were Iran to go nuclear",
said the official, who met Gottemoeller.
Iran averted a potential crisis last year by converting some
100 kg of its 20-percent enriched uranium into fuel, suggesting
to some that it was carefully keeping below the threshold set by
Israel, while still advancing its nuclear technology.
It is not believed to have enriched uranium beyond 20
percent. A fuller picture is unlikely until a new IAEA report on
Iran's nuclear activity, due by late February.
Separately, officials from the IAEA are due to hold talks in
Tehran on Wednesday in the hope of restarting their long-stalled
inquiry into Iran's nuclear programme.
The U.N. agency, whose mission is to prevent the spread of
nuclear weapons, has been trying for a year to negotiate a
so-called structured approach with Iran that would give its
inspectors access to sites, officials and documents.
The IAEA especially wants access to the Parchin military
complex southeast of Tehran where it believes explosives tests
relevant for nuclear weapons development may have taken place
and been subsequently concealed, allegations that iran denies.
"READY FOR DEAL"
Mehmanparast said Iran was ready to come to a "comprehensive
agreement" with the IAEA if Tehran's nuclear rights were
recognised. Part of this agreement could include a visit to
Parchin, he said.
But Fereydoun Abbasi-Davani, head of the Atomic Energy
Organisation of Iran, on Tuesday criticised the IAEA's handling
of documents related to Iran, signalling the continued mistrust
between the agency and Tehran.
"Unfortunately their system is not sufficiently secure,"
Abbasi-Davani said, according to the Iranian Students' News
Agency (ISNA). "They need to be more careful in their
interactions with Iran."
Last year Abbasi-Davani accused the U.N. agency of a
"cynical approach" and mismanagement, and said "terrorists and
saboteurs might have intruded" into the agency.
Iran and six world powers, known as the P5+1, are due to
hold a new round of talks on the nuclear programme in Kazakhstan
on Feb. 26.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday that the
powers were ready to respond if Iran came to the talks prepared
to discuss "real substance".
Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi, visiting Moscow, said
Iran was "counting on there being positive and constructive
steps made to resolve this problem at the upcoming meeting".
In Tehran, Salehi's spokesman Mehmanparast responded to news
that North Korea had conducted its third nuclear test in
defiance of existing United Nations resolutions by saying: "We
need to come to a point where no country will have any nuclear
weapons."
(Editing by Kevin Liffey)