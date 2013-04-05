* Iran, world powers enter second day of talks in Almaty
* Tehran swerved sanctions offer, made its own proposal
* Diplomats says diplomacy likely to continue
By Justyna Pawlak and Yeganeh Torbati
ALMATY, April 6 Iran enters a second day of
talks with world powers on Saturday no closer to resolving a
nuclear dispute that has led to sanctions on its oil exports and
talk of a new Middle East war.
The final day of negotiations is unlikely to achieve more
than a willingness to keep talking, after Iran responded on
Friday to a limited offer to ease sanctions with a proposal of
its own that puzzled Western diplomats and which Russia said
raised more questions than answers.
With all sides aware that a breakdown in diplomacy could
move the decade-old standoff a step closer to war, no one in the
Kazakh city of Almaty was talking about abandoning diplomatic
efforts. But an actual deal was as far away as ever.
"We had a substantive exchange. But there is still a wide
gulf between the parties. We are considering how we move on from
here," said one Western diplomat after five hours of talks.
With a June 14 presidential election looming in Iran, hopes
for a breakthrough were slim even before Friday's talks when
Iran declined to accept or reject an offer to ease some
sanctions in exchange for curbing some of its nuclear work.
Iran's deputy negotiator Ali Bagheri said Iran had given a
"detailed response to all the questions".
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said: "Iran
has given an answer to the proposals of the six powers. It is
the kind of answer that creates more questions ... But this
shows that the negotiations are serious."
Iran's critics, which accuse it of seeking nuclear weapons
capability, have accused Tehran in the past of using diplomacy
as a stalling tactic and the latest inconclusive talks are
unlikely to reassure Israel which says it could launch air
strikes to stop Iran getting the bomb if necessary.
Talks are expected to resume after 10 a.m. (0400 GMT).
FAILED ROUND
Without substantial progress in coming months, Western
governments are likely to impose new economic sanctions on Iran.
"It seems that instead of narrowing, the gap between the
sides actually widened," said Ali Vaez, an Iran expert with the
International Crisis Group.
"Whatever happens, one thing is clear: each time that there
is an attempted and failed round of discussions, the price of
giving away assets that are acquired at great cost rises.
Resolving this problem becomes more and more complicated."
In their second meeting with Iranian negotiators in Almaty
this year, the six nations - the United States, Russia, China,
France, Britain and Germany - tried on Friday to persuade Iran
to abandon its most sensitive atomic work, as a first step to a
broader agreement.
But deputy negotiator Ali Bagheri indicated that Iran wanted
to know how and when its main concerns would be addressed before
it agreed to any intermediate steps.
Iran, which denies seeking nuclear weapons, wants major
economic sanctions - including on its oil exports and banks -
lifted and its right to enrich uranium publicly recognised.
The six nations, however, say this right only applies when
nuclear work is carried out under sufficient oversight by U.N.
inspectors, something Iran has refused to grant. Since 2006, the
U.N. Security Council has demanded that Iran stop the process.
The powers said in February that they wanted Iran to
convince them it was serious about a final deal by stopping
enrichment of uranium to 20 percent, an important technological
advance en route to producing weapons-grade material, ship out
some stockpiles and shutter a facility where such work is done.
In return they offered relief on sanctions on Iranian
petrochemicals and trade in gold and other precious metals.
