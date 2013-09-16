VIENNA, Sept 16 Iran's new atomic energy chief
pledged increased cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog on
Monday, less than two weeks before the two sides hold a new
round of talks over Tehran's disputed atomic activities.
"I have come here with a message of my newly elected
president (Hassan Rouhani) to further enhance and expand our
ongoing cooperation with the agency," Ali Akbar Salehi told the
annual meeting of the U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency's
(IAEA) member states.
The aim was to "put an end to the so-called Iranian nuclear
file", Salehi, appointed last month as head of Iran's atomic
energy organisation, told the conference in a speech.
The IAEA and Iran are due to meet on Sept. 27 in Vienna,
with the U.N. agency hoping for an agreement that would allow it
to restart a long-stalled investigation into suspected atom bomb
research by Iran, which denies the charge.
Ten rounds of talks since early 2012 have failed to yield
results. But the election in June of Rouhani, a relative
moderate, has increased hopes of progress.