* Rouhani says will show iran's "true face"
* Iran president says wants talks, cooperation
* Rouhani suggests Iranians oppressed by sanctions
By Marcus George
DUBAI, Sept 23 President Hassan Rouhani said on
Monday he would use his visit to the United Nations this week to
present the "true face of Iran" and to pursue talks and
cooperation with the West to end Iran's nuclear dispute.
A moderate conservative elected in June, Rouhani was
speaking shortly before a five-day trip Western powers hope will
show a new readiness on Tehran's part to strike a deal on a
nuclear programme they fear could yield an atomic bomb.
Iran has repeatedly stated its nuclear activities are
peaceful, a message it sought to emphasise on Monday with the
phased transfer to Iranian engineers of its only nuclear power
plant from its Russian contractors.
"Unfortunately in recent years the face of Iran, a great and
civilised nation, has been presented in another way," Rouhani
said, according to comments published on his official website.
"I and my colleagues will take the opportunity to present the
true face of Iran as a cultured and peace-loving country,"
Rouhani did not make clear who he blames for any distortion
of Iran's image. But the comments suggest he is intent on
distancing himself from the controversial, outspoken approach to
the West adopted by predecessor Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
The United States and its allies have imposed increasing
economic sanctions on Iran in recent years, partly a response to
what the West regards as Tehran's failure to open its nuclear
programme to international inspection. Ahmadinejad had also
raised concern with comments on the Holocaust and homosexuality.
Israel has made it clear it could mount a strike against
Iran if it felt Tehran were close to acquiring nuclear weapons.
Rouhani, a former nuclear negotiator under reformist
president Mohammad Khatami, criticised the West over sanctions
he said had inflicted suffering on Iranians.
"On this trip, I will try to deliver the voice of the
oppressed people of Iran to the world and we should say that
sanctions are an illegal and unacceptable path," he told
journalists before leaving, his official website reported.
"The West should opt for the path of talks and cooperation
and consider mutual interests," he said.
SANCTIONS BITING
Rouhani has vowed to improve Iran's ailing economy, which
has suffered deeply from embargoes.
Last week Rouhani's tone was endorsed by Iran's most
powerful figure, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who spoke of "heroic
flexibility", suggesting a new willingness to engage in
diplomacy with Iran's adversaries.
U.S. officials have left open the possibility that U.S.
President Barack Obama and Rouhani could meet on the sidelines
of the U.N. meeting.
Iran's foreign minister and lead nuclear negotiator,
Mohammad Javad Zarif, was set to meet the European Union foreign
policy chief, Catherine Ashton, formally starting the new era of
negotiations between the two sides.
An unnamed source close to Iran's negotiators was quoted by
the state news agency, IRNA, as saying talks between the two
parties had been "completely transformed" by Rouhani's election.
"This is a new game and it will have new rules and the aim
is to reach common points of agreement between both sides," the
source was quoted as saying.
Rouhani described the transfer of the Bushehr nuclear power
plant from its Russian engineers as a "blessed event"
Iran's nuclear energy chief, Ali Akbar Salehi, said Tehran
was in talks with Moscow about the construction of more such
plants.
Russian experts would remain at the plant under an agreement
between the two sides before it is transferred completely to
Iran, ISNA news agency quoted him as saying, describing it as an
"interim" phase that could last two years.
Bushehr is not considered a major proliferation risk by
Western states, whose fears are focused on sites where Iran has
defied global pressure by enriching uranium beyond levels needed
to fuel power plants.