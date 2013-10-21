* All sides praised last round of talks in Geneva
* Iran insists on enrichment but says extent negotiable
DUBAI Oct 21 Iran believes it can wrap up
negotiations with world powers over its disputed nuclear
programme in one year or less, Iranian media quoted its chief
nuclear negotiator as saying.
At talks last week, the first since moderate President
Hassan Rouhani's election in June, Tehran offered a three-phase
plan it said could yield a breakthrough in the stand-off after
years of diplomatic paralysis and increasing confrontation.
"If we see the same seriousness in future negotiations which
we saw in the (Oct. 15-16) Geneva negotiations, we believe that
within six months to one year we can conclude the negotiations,"
Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said in an interview with
the state-owned, Arabic-language Al Alam television channel.
"Perhaps within three months or six months we can reach a
conclusion regarding the first step," he said, in remarks that
were published on Monday by ISNA news agency.
The United States and its European allies suspect Iran is
working towards a nuclear weapons capability, and have levied
sanctions on Iran's energy, banking and shipping sectors that
have battered the Iranian economy and caused a currency crisis.
Iran denies it is after nuclear weapons, saying its uranium
enrichment programme is purely for peaceful energy purposes.
The six world powers dealing with the Iranian nuclear issue
are the five permanent U.N. Security Council members - the
United States, Russia, China, Britain and France - plus Germany.
Washington described last week's negotiations as the most
serious and candid to date, and the parties have agreed to meet
again in Geneva on Nov. 7-8. Nuclear and sanctions experts from
both sides are to meet before the next main round of talks.
But all sides have stressed that wide differences must still
be overcome to nail down a deal.
HOPEFUL OF BRIDGING DIFFERENCES
"Certainly there are serious differences between us and the
other side," Araqchi said, according to ISNA. "We even have deep
disagreements with each other. Despite this, we are hopeful we
can achieve a common resolution to this dispute."
Araqchi reiterated that Iran would not stop refining
uranium, saying domestic enrichment was a right of the Iranian
people - but that the extent of enrichment was negotiable.
Iran has so far defied U.N. Security Council demands that it
suspend enrichment and other sensitive nuclear activities.
Western officials have said Iran should increase the
transparency of its nuclear programme, stop enriching uranium to
20 percent fissile purity - a short technical step away from
weapons-ready fuel, reduce its uranium stockpiles and take other
steps to assure the world it does not want atomic weapons.
Iran says 20 percent enrichment is meant to provide fuel to
run its Tehran medical research reactor, although Western
diplomats and analysts say Iran has produced well over the
amount it would realistically need for such a purpose.
"This right (enrichment) itself is not up for negotiation,"
Araqchi said. "Enrichment is part of the end goal ... but its
dimensions and amount are negotiable."
Rouhani has sought to end Iran's isolation, partly in order
to win an end to sanctions. Araqchi praised the United States
for bringing one of the Obama administration's leading sanctions
experts to the Geneva talks.
"The presence of this individual during the negotiations and
the explanations they gave showed that the Americans at least
are ready to show they are serious," Araqchi said.
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Jon Hemming and Mark
Heinrich)