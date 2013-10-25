* Diplomacy over Iranian nuclear programme gathers steam
* Iranian president's conciliatory moves raises hopes
* Nuclear, sanctions experts to prepare way for next Geneva
talks
* Negotiations aim at securing preliminary deal with Iran
By Justyna Pawlak
BRUSSELS, Oct 25 Experts from Iran and six world
powers will meet in Vienna on Oct. 30-31 to prepare the next
round of high-level talks on the contested Iranian nuclear
programme with hopes of a breakthrough rising thanks to a
diplomatic opening from Tehran.
Western diplomats say the meeting, scheduled to take place a
week before the next round of negotiations in Geneva in
November, could be instrumental in defining the contours of any
preliminary agreement on Iran's uranium enrichment campaign.
After years of diplomatic paralysis and increasingly
confrontational rhetoric, the June election of Iranian President
Hassan Rouhani, a relative moderate, has opened windows to a
deal that would head off the risk of a new Middle East war.
At talks with the six world powers - the United States,
Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany - last week, Iranian
negotiators expressed readiness to address Western concerns over
the programme but left many details unanswered about specific
concessions they may be willing to make, diplomats said.
In meetings over the last two years, the six powers asked
Iran to stop enriching uranium to 20 percent fissile purity, a
process that takes a major technological step en route to making
bomb fuel, and to ship out existing stockpiles of the material.
They also want the Islamic Republic to cease operations at
its Fordow uranium enrichment facility, buried deep inside a
mountain near the holy city of Qom.
Iran has so far refused to do so, signalling only that it
may be willing to discuss suspending higher-level enrichment if
the West lifts painful sanctions on its oil and banking
industries, something Western governments do not want to do as a
first step.
Diplomats say they will seek answers at the meeting of
technical and sanctions experts in Vienna, and at the follow-up
negotiations to be conducted by senior foreign ministry
officials in Geneva on Nov. 7 and 8, on how far Iran is willing
to go to allay international concerns.
"I can confirm the technical meeting on Oct. 30 and 31 in
Vienna to prepare the talks ... in Geneva," said Maja
Kocijancic, a spokeswoman for European Union foreign policy
chief Catherine Ashton, who oversees diplomacy with Iran on
behalf of the six states.
"Experts from the EU and the six will participate."
Iran rejects accusations it is covertly seeking the means to
produce nuclear weapons, saying it is refining uranium only for
energy generation and use in medical treatments.
Western diplomats described last week's talks in Geneva -
the first since Rouhani's election - as the most detailed and
candid to date. They have signalled some flexibility on their
standing offer of modest sanctions relief in return for Iranian
concessions on 20 percent enrichment.
But, overall, they hope to secure a pause in the Iranian
nuclear programme while they negotiate a final settlement.
Iranian negotiators are keen to move quickly to secure a
deal and win relief from crippling economic sanctions but
Western diplomats caution there is no deal in sight yet despite
a markedly warmer atmosphere in diplomacy.
Also next week, Iranian negotiators will meet inspectors
from the U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency to discuss
access to Iranian sites, officials and files as part of an
inquiry into suspected nuclear arms-related research by Tehran.
Iran has denied engaging in any such activity.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)