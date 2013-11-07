(Adds White House comment In paragraphs 26 and 32)
* U.S. wants first step from Iran to curb nuclear activity
* Iran says breakthrough deal possible but talks difficult
* Israel warns of "mistake of historic proportions"
* U.S. Senate panel to move forward on new sanctions
* Iran has warned more sanctions would torpedo deal
GENEVA, Nov 7 Iran and six world powers appeared
to be edging towards a preliminary deal on its nuclear activity
on Thursday, citing progress in talks capitalising on a
diplomatic opening from Tehran, though it cautioned that the
discussions were "tough".
The United States said the powers would consider relaxing
some sanctions against Iran if it takes verifiable steps to
limit its nuclear programme - a long elusive compromise that
could reduce the risk of another Middle East war.
Lending urgency to the process, a U.S. Senate committee said
it would pursue a package of tough new sanctions on Iran after
the current Geneva talks end on Friday. Any more punitive
sanctions would torpedo hopes for a deal, Iran has warned.
President Barack Obama has urged Congress to hold off on
more steps to isolate Iran, as called for by its arch-enemy
Israel, to avoid derailing prospects for a deal the powers hope
will deter any Iranian advance towards nuclear arms capability.
Michael Mann, a spokesman for the European Union foreign
policy chief Catherine Ashton - who is presiding over the talks
- said on Thursday evening that the powers and Iran were "making
progress" towards easing a decade-long standoff over Iran's
nuclear programme.
Mann said Ashton would meet Iran's foreign minister and
chief negotiator, Mohammad Javad Zarif, on Friday morning "to
allow more time to work through some issues". Diplomats from the
six nations would also meet early on Friday to prepare Ashton's
talks with Zarif.
Zarif told Reuters earlier in the day: "The talks went well
... I'm hopeful that we can move forward. We are making
progress, but it's tough."
In an interview with CNN later, Zarif suggested that a
partial suspension of Iran's contested uranium enrichment
campaign might be possible - a concession it ruled out before
moderate President Hassan Rouhani's landslide election in June.
"There won't be a suspension of our enrichment programme in
its entirety," Zarif said, rejecting Israel's central demand.
But he said he hoped the sides would agree a joint statement
on Friday stipulating a goal to be reached "within a limited
period of time, hopefully in less than a year", and a series of
reciprocal actions they would take "to build confidence and
address their most immediate concerns.
"I believe it is possible to reach an understanding or an
agreement before we close these negotiations tomorrow evening."
Iran says it is enriching uranium only to fuel future
nuclear power stations and wants the powers to start lifting
harsh sanctions severely damaging the OPEC giant's economy.
BREAKTHROUGH FAR FROM CERTAIN
The powers are aiming for a "first step" deal to allay
suspicions the Islamic Republic, which has concealed nuclear
work from U.N. inspectors in the past and continues to restrict
their access, is covertly seeking the means to produce atomic
bombs. But both sides said a breakthrough was no certainty.
The United States said it also held "substantive and
serious" bilateral talks with Iran in Geneva - direct dialogue
inconceivable before Rouhani took office pledging to build
bridges abroad and end a slide towards conflict with the West.
Iran and the United States have had no diplomatic ties since
soon after the 1979 Islamic Revolution that overthrew the
U.S.-backed monarchy, and their mutual mistrust and enmity has
posed the biggest obstacle to any breakthrough nuclear accord.
White House spokesman Jay Carney said that in exchange for
"concrete, verifiable measures" of restraint by Iran, the six
powers "would consider limited, targeted, and reversible relief
that does not affect our core sanctions architecture".
The broader sanctions regime would stay pending a "final,
comprehensive, verifiable" accord, Carney told reporters in
Washington. If Iran did not follow through towards this end,
modest sanctions relief could be reversed and stiffer penalties
imposed.
DIPLOMACY VULNERABLE TO HARDLINERS AT HOME
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee chairman declared the
panel was moving forward on a proposal for new sanctions, a step
likely to please Israel which has campaigned against compromise
proposals under discussion in Geneva, describing them as
potentially "a mistake of historic proportions".
Senator Tim Johnson, a Democrat, said Senate Majority Leader
Harry Reid instructed him to bring the bill closer to a vote by
the full Senate by calling for a debate on it.
Both sides have limited leeway for compromise, with
conservative hardliners in Tehran and in Washington likely to
denounce any concession they regard as going too far.
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said after the
morning meetings that he hoped a deal could be struck but
"the differences are widespread and deep. This is undeniable".
The Iranian delegation held a series of meetings - one with
all three European delegations, then, separately, with the
Russians, the Chinese and the Americans.
Araqchi met for an hour with U.S. delegation chief Wendy
Sherman, under secretary of state for political affairs, in a
meeting that a senior State Department official described as a
"substantive and serious conversation".
ROLLING BACK NUCLEAR PROGRAMME?
The United States and its allies say they are encouraged by
Tehran's shift to softer rhetoric since the election of Rouhani.
But Western allies say Iran must back its words with action and
take concrete steps to scale back its atomic work.
Washington says that would buy time for Iran and the powers
to reach a broader diplomatic settlement and avert any war that
could cause global economic upheaval.
"It remains our assessment that Iran would need at least one
year to acquire one nuclear weapon from the time that Iran
decides to pursue one," Carney said, describing the U.S. view of
a potential "breakout move" by Tehran toward building an atomic
bomb. "In other words, we would be essentially buying time."
The exact nature of a possible first step remain unclear.
But the six global powers are unlikely to agree on anything less
than a suspension of enrichment of uranium to 20 percent fissile
purity, a level that constitutes a technical milestone not far
from the threshold for a nuclear warhead.
They want Iran to convert its stockpile of 20 percent
uranium to an oxide form suitable for processing into reactor
fuel, and take other measures to slow the programme.
In return for any concessions, Iran wants the powers to lift
the sanctions that have slashed its oil revenues by 60 percent
since 2011 and cut the value of its currency in half.
The U.S. official said Iran at this stage must address
important aspects of its nuclear activity, including more
intrusive U.N. inspections. Iran's construction of a research
reactor near the town of Arak is also a growing concern for the
West because of its potential to yield plutonium for bombs.
A senior aide to a U.S. senator briefed by the White House
and State Department said Washington would offer to work with
Iran in a six-month confidence-building period. During that time
Washington would offer Tehran, among other things, relaxing the
restrictions on Iranian funds held in overseas accounts.
While declining to specify the type of sanctions relief
under consideration, Carney said the actions "might be more
financial rather than technical" and would be "the kinds of
things that we could turn on and off pretty quickly."
Western diplomats involved in the talks are hesitant to
divulge specifics about the discussions due to sensitivities
involved. But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he
disliked the outlines of an initial deal being hinted at in
Geneva since it would allow Iran to keep a nuclear capability.
"Israel totally opposes these proposals," he said in a
speech. "I believe that adopting them would be a mistake of
historic proportions. They must be rejected outright."
Widely assumed to be the Middle East's only nuclear power,
Israel views Iran as a threat to its existence and has warned it
could carry out pre-emptive strikes on Iranian nuclear sites if
diplomacy fails to restrain the programme.
