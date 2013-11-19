DUBAI Nov 19 Iranian parliamentarians gathered
signatures on Tuesday to demand that the government carry on
enriching uranium to levels of 20 percent, a move that could
complicate nuclear talks between Iran and world powers in Geneva
this week.
Iran is to meet six world powers on Wednesday for a new
round of negotiations after the two sides came close to agreeing
an interim deal during talks earlier this month.
Those talks were stalled by the elimination of an explicit
recognition of Iran's right to enrich uranium in the draft text
and demands from the French delegation that the Arak heavy-water
reactor - which is feared could be used to make bomb-grade
plutonium - be shut down.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has repeatedly said Iran
will never give up its right to enrich uranium for peaceful
purposes, a message Iran's parliament, dominated by
conservatives, appears to want to hold him to.
"On the eve of the Geneva talks, we plan to approve such a
proposal in parliament. Based on that the government is obliged
to protect the nuclear rights of Iran in the forthcoming
negotiations," Mehr news agency quoted member of parliament
Fatemeh Alia as saying.
Another MP, Mehdi Mousavinejad, said the measure would
require the government to maintain enrichment of uranium to 20
percent, complete the nuclear fuel cycle and finish construction
of the Arak heavy water reactor.
While it has limited powers in the Islamic Republic's
complex political system, parliament would likely vote on any
nuclear deal. However, it would be very unlikely to go against
the wishes of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Rouhani's approach to the talks, which he says is the best
way to get sanctions hobbling Iran's oil-based economy lifted,
has Khamenei's backing. Rouhani succeeded hardliner Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad in August.
Iranian political figures have lined up to criticise France
for jeopardising the chance to reach a nuclear agreement, after
Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius warned against accepting "a
fool's game".
On Monday, French President Francois Hollande set out a
tough stance against Iran during a visit to Israel, saying he
would not give way on nuclear proliferation.
His remarks came in for criticism on Tuesday from an Iranian
parliamentary official.
"We advise the president of France to comment on the basis
of facts, not assumptions, and beyond that, not to be the
executor of the Zionist regime's (Israel's) plan," Alaeddin
Boroujerdi, the head of the assembly's national security and
foreign affairs committee told its official news agency.
Iranian Defence Minister Hossein Dehqan denied accusations
by an exiled opposition group that Tehran was building a secret
underground site to develop a nuclear arsenal. He accused the
group and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of spreading
false information to undermine the nuclear talks.
(Reporting by Marcus George and Isabel Coles; Editing by Jon
Hemming and Janet Lawrence)