DUBAI Nov 19 The path to a resolution of the
dispute over Iran's nuclear programme is open, Iranian Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in remarks released on
Tuesday, and world powers should seize an "historic opportunity"
to clinch a deal.
Iran is to meet the six powers on Wednesday for the third
round of negotiations in a month, two weeks after the sides came
close to an initial accord that would curb Iran's nuclear
activity in exchange for limited relief from sanctions.
In a five-minute Foreign Ministry video released on the eve
of the talks, Zarif said there was a chance to end the stand-off
as long as Western powers dealt with Iran on an "equal footing"
and did not seek to impose their will on others.
The election of relative moderate Hassan Rouhani as
president earlier this year opened a diplomatic window to try to
untangle the decade-long deadlock that has at times edged
towards conflict in the Middle East.
"This past summer, our people chose constructive engagement
through the ballot box, and through this, they gave the world a
historic opportunity to change course," Zarif said in the video
posted online with subtitles in several languages.
"To seize this unique opportunity, we need to accept an
equal footing and choose a path based on mutual respect," added
Zarif, who heads Iran's delegation at the Geneva talks.
The goal is an interim deal to allow time to negotiate a
comprehensive, permanent agreement that would provide assurances
to the six powers that Iran's atomic programme will not
eventually produce bombs.
Iran denies that it wants to develop a nuclear weapons
capability and insists its programme is limited to the peaceful
generation of electricity and medical research.
The Nov. 7-9 round of talks stumbled over Iran's insistence
that its right to enrich uranium be explicitly recognised in the
draft text, and demands from the French delegation that the Arak
heavy-water reactor be shut down.
Earlier on Tuesday, Iranian parliamentarians gathered
signatures to demand the government continue enriching uranium
to levels of 20 percent and finish building the Arak reactor,
which is a feared potential producer of bomb-grade plutonium.
"RIGHT TO ENRICH"
Rouhani has repeatedly said Iran will never give up its
right to produce nuclear fuel for peaceful purposes, a message
the Islamic Republic's parliament, dominated by conservatives,
appears to want to hold him to.
"On the eve of the Geneva talks, we plan to approve such a
proposal in parliament. Based on that, the government is obliged
to protect the nuclear rights of Iran in the forthcoming
negotiations," Mehr news agency quoted member of parliament
Fatemeh Alia as saying.
Another MP, Mehdi Mousavinejad, said the measure would
require the government to maintain enrichment of uranium to 20
percent, complete the nuclear fuel cycle and finish construction
of the Arak reactor.
While it has limited powers in Iran's complex political
system, parliament would likely vote on any nuclear deal.
However, it would be very unlikely to go against the wishes of
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Rouhani's approach to the talks, which he says is the best
way to get sanctions hobbling Iran's oil-based economy lifted,
has Khamenei's public backing. Rouhani succeeded hardliner
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in August.
Iranian political figures have lined up to accuse France of
jeopardising chances to reach a deal after Foreign Minister
Laurent Fabius warned against accepting "a fool's game" - that
is, what he considered lopsided concessions to Tehran.
On Monday, French President Francois Hollande set out a
tough stance during a visit to Israel, saying he would not give
way on nuclear proliferation with respect to Iran.
His remarks came in for criticism on Tuesday from an Iranian
parliamentary official.
"We advise the president of France to comment on the basis
of facts, not assumptions, and beyond that, not to be the
executor of the Zionist regime's (Israel's) plan," Alaeddin
Boroujerdi, head of the assembly's national security and foreign
affairs committee, told Iran's official news agency.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry pressed Iran on Monday to
finalise an agreement proving to the world its nuclear work is
peaceful but said he had "no specific expectations" for this
week's Geneva talks.
(Reporting by Marcus George and Isabel Coles; Editing by Jon
Hemming and Mark Heinrich)