* Powers, Iran neared preliminary nuclear deal 10 days ago
* West wants Iran to scale back uranium enrichment
* Iran demands quick sanctions relief for ailing economy
* Tehran suggests compromise on "right to enrich" dispute
* Iran's Khamanei wants friendly ties with all, including US
By Justyna Pawlak and Parisa Hafezi
GENEVA, Nov 20 Big powers resumed talks on
Wednesday on a preliminary deal to curb Iran's nuclear programme
with Russia and Britain confident a breakthrough could be
clinched and Iran spelling out "red lines" but saying it wanted
friendly ties with all nations.
Keen to end a long standoff and head off the risk of a wider
Middle East war, the United States, Russia, China, France,
Britain and Germany came close to winning concessions from
Tehran on its nuclear activity in return for some sanctions
relief at negotiations in Geneva earlier this month.
Policymakers from the six nations have since said an interim
accord on confidence-building steps could finally be within
reach, despite warnings from diplomats that differences persist
and could still foil an agreement.
British Foreign Secretary William Hague said the remaining
gaps were narrow. "It is the best chance for a long time to make
progress on one of the gravest problems in foreign policy," he
told a news conference during a visit to Istanbul.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier: "We
hope the efforts that are being made will be crowned with
success at the meeting that opens today in Geneva."
Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Li Baodong, head of China's
delegation in Geneva, told Reuters: "Things are on track."
Western governments suspect Iran has enriched uranium with
the covert aim of developing the means to fuel nuclear weapons,
which Tehran denies. Refined uranium is used to run nuclear
power stations - Iran's stated goal - but cam also constitute
the core of a nuclear bomb, if enriched to a high degree.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a
speech as Western negotiators gathered in the Swiss city that
the Islamic Republic would not step back from its nuclear rights
and he had set "red lines" for his envoys in Geneva.
But he added, according to his official website: "We want to
have friendly relations with all nations and peoples. The
Islamic system isn't even hostile to the nation of America,
although with regards to Iran and the Islamic system, the
American government is arrogant, malicious and vindictive."
Khamenei also criticised France, which spoke out against a
draft deal floated at the Nov. 7-9 round, for "succumbing to the
United States" and "kneeling before the Israeli regime". France
said the comments were unacceptable.
TOUGHER TERMS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew to Russia on
Wednesday to appeal for tougher terms in any accord with Iran
after failing to convince the United States that the world
powers are pursuing a bad deal.
Israel, assumed to have the Middle East's only nuclear
arsenal, sees a nuclear-armed Iran as a mortal threat and wants
its arch-enemy's uranium enrichment capabilities dismantled and
its enriched uranium stockpile removed.
Israel worries that the interim deal being discussed in
Geneva would buy Iran time to pursue nuclear weapons because it
would not scrap its nuclear fuel-making infrastructure, while
the six powers see it as placing a ceiling on Iran's nuclear
activity as a stepping stone towards a broad final settlement.
White House deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes
sought to allay Israeli misgivings, saying negotiators needed
the six months an interim solution would provide to strike an
comprehensive agreement.
"What we have said to the Israelis is that we have this
tactical difference with you on pursuing this first step, but we
share the end goal, and that's the point of these whole
negotiations, which is to prevent Iran getting nuclear weapons,"
he told CNN.
The last meeting stumbled over Iran's insistence that its
"right" to enrich uranium be explicitly recognised and over its
building of a heavy-water reactor near Arak that could yield
plutonium, an alternative bomb fuel, once operational.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has since
suggested a way around the first sticking point, saying Tehran
has the right to refine uranium but is not now insisting others
recognise that right.
A U.N. inspector report last week showed Iran had stopped
expanding enrichment and had not added major new components at
Arak since August, when moderate Hassan Rouhani replaced
hardliner Mahmoud Ahmadinejad as president.
Nuclear analyst Ali Vaez of the International Crisis Group
think-tank said the "body language" showed that the sides were
ready for a deal, pointing to Iran slowing its nuclear push and
Washington refraining, so far, from imposing more sanctions.
"(They) have demonstrated that they are looking to transform
stumbling blocks into stepping stones," Vaez said.
GOOD FAITH
Zarif, Tehran's chief nuclear negotiator, said on the eve of
the meeting there was "every possibility" of a successful
conclusion provided there was good faith and the political will
among all involved to resolve problems.
U.S. President Barack Obama sounded a more cautious note on
Tuesday, saying prospects for an imminent deal were uncertain.
American lawmakers urged the Obama administration on Tuesday
to take a tougher line with Iran.
The talks started on Wednesday with a meeting between Zarif
and European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, who
coordinates contacts with Iran on behalf of the powers.
Zarif said their discussion was "good and useful" but gave
no details. Senior diplomats from the six nations were due to
join him and Ashton later in the day for a plenary session.
After years of confrontation, a shift towards meaningful
diplomacy between Iran and the world powers took shape after
Rouhani's landslide election victory on a platform to relieve
the Islamic Republic's increasing international isolation and
get sanctions strangling its oil-dependent economy lifted.
Rouhani wants to move quickly: Western sanctions have
reduced Iran's daily oil export revenue by 60 percent since 2011
and caused its currency to collapse.
But diplomats say Iran has so far refused to meet all of the
powers' demands. They include suspending enrichment of uranium
to 20 percent fissile purity - a significant advance toward the
threshold for bomb fuel - as well as limiting its enrichment
capacity and mothballing the Arak reactor project.
Western diplomats have kept much of the details of a
preliminary deal under wraps but said this would not win Iran
relief from the most painful sanctions on oil trade and banking
that many believe finally forced it into serious negotiations.
Under an initial deal the OPEC producer is likely to
temporarily regain access to precious metals markets and trade
in petrochemicals, an important source of export income, and
could see the release of some of its oil revenues frozen in
oversees accounts.
The Iranian assets that would be unfrozen as part of any
deal this week would amount to less than $10 billion, U.S.
national security adviser Susan Rice told CNN.
(Additional reporting by Louis Charbonneau, John Irish and
Fredrik Dahl in Geneva, Marcus George and Isabel Coles in Dubai,
Steve Gutterman in Moscow, Dan Williams in Jeruselem, Sophie
Louet in Paris, David Brunnstrom in Washington and Dasha
Afanasieva in Istanbul; Editing by Mark Heinrich)