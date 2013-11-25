(Adds dropped figure in paragraph 15. The opinions expressed
LONDON Nov 25 Sometimes what is left unsaid is
more important than what is actually written down in the text of
an agreement.
In the case of the deal between Iran and the five permanent
members of the UN Security Council plus Germany (P5+1), the
interim agreement struck on Sunday allows Iran to retain all the
important elements of a nuclear fuel cycle, including uranium
enrichment.
It also seems to envisage Iran will retain most elements of
the fuel cycle under a final agreement, even if the P5+1
declined explicitly to acknowledge Iran's "right" to enrich
uranium under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).
THE RIGHT TO ENRICH?
The joint plan of action commits negotiators in the next
phase to "reach a mutually-agreed long-term comprehensive
solution that would ensure Iran's nuclear programme will be
exclusively peaceful."
It explains that the comprehensive solution "would enable
Iran to fully enjoy its right to nuclear energy for peaceful
purposes under the relevant articles of the NPT in conformity
with its obligations therein. This comprehensive solution would
involve a mutually defined enrichment programme with practical
limits and transparency measures to ensure the peaceful nature
of the programme."
It further explains the mutually defined enrichment
programme would involve "mutually agreed parameters consistent
with practical needs, with agreed limits on scope and level of
enrichment activities, capacity, where it is carried out, and
stocks of enriched uranium, for a period to be agreed upon."
There are some safeguards. Iran has agreed not to enrich
uranium beyond the 5 percent level for the next six months.
Half the stock of uranium that has already been enriched to
20 percent will be blended back down to 5 percent. But Iran will
be allowed to keep the other half "as working stock" in the form
of uranium oxide for the fabrication of fuel for the Tehran
Research Reactor.
For the next six months, Iran will not start enriching at
any new locations. It will not start feeding uranium into any
new centrifuges. But it will be allowed to replace damaged
centrifuges with new ones of the same type.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will intensify
its surveillance of Iran's nuclear programme. Iran has agreed to
provide more detailed information on the design and operations
of all its nuclear sites.
IAEA inspectors will have daily access to nuclear sites, and
the right to conduct unannounced inspections at the enrichment
facilities at Fordow and Natanz.
But it is all a far cry from previous rounds of
negotiations, where the P5+1 pressed Iran to ship its entire
stock of 20 percent-enriched uranium out of the country and
dismantle its enrichment facilities, in exchange for access to
uranium enriched overseas.
No wonder Iranian officials have appeared jubilant, while
hawks in Israel, Saudi Arabia and the U.S. Congress have
appeared downcast, describing it as a bad deal or a "historic
mistake."
TROUBLESOME ISOTOPES
Naturally occurring uranium is found as two main isotopes:
uranium-235 (U-235) and uranium-238 (U-238).
U-235 can be made to split (fissioned) when bombarded with
neutrons in a nuclear reactor, releasing heat as well as more
neutrons to start a chain reaction. U-235 is also the isotope
needed to make a bomb, where the chain reaction is much faster
and more intense.
By contrast, U-238 is not fissionable and is useless for
either a nuclear reactor or bomb-making. It can however be
transmuted into plutonium in a nuclear reactor, which produces
additional power, but is also suitable for making a bomb if the
spent nuclear fuel is reprocessed.
In its natural state, uranium consists of 99.28 percent
U-238 and just 0.711 percent U-235.
Britain's first generation of Magnox nuclear power reactors
used fuel made from unenriched uranium with less than 1 percent
U-235. Canada's CANDU reactors also use uranium in its natural
state as fuel.
But using unenriched uranium is not efficient. Among other
problems, the reactor core and containment vessel have to be
very large because so little of the fuel being fed into them can
actually be fissioned to release energy.
So modern reactors use fuel fabricated from enriched
uranium, where the proportion of U-235 has been artificially
raised to between 3 percent and 5 percent, allowing the reactor
to be more compact and refuelled less frequently.
GAS CENTRIFUGES
The enrichment process exploits the minute weight difference
between the (lighter) U-235 and (heavier) U-238 atoms.
Modern enrichment processes employ gas centrifuges. Uranium
is turned into a gas, uranium hexafluoride (UF6) which is fed
into the centrifuges.
As the centrifuges rotate at high speed, the slightly
heavier molecules containing U-238 are flung towards the outside
of the centrifuge, while the slightly lighter molecules with
U-235 are concentrated near the centre.
The degree of enrichment at each stage is very small. So
centrifuges are arranged in cascades: the slightly enriched
output of Centrifuge 1 becomes the input to Centrifuge 2 and so
on.
By running UF6 through enough centrifuges for long enough,
any desired degree of enrichment can be achieved.
Power reactors require fuel enriched to between 3 and 5
percent U-235. To make an atomic bomb, uranium needs to be
enriched to around 90 percent.
But the difference is purely one of degree: bomb-making
requires running UF6 through more centrifuges for longer.
CONSTRUCTIVE AMBIGUITY
Iran's strongest opponents have insisted that Iran should
not be allowed to have any enrichment capability at all,
insisting all enrichment should take place outside the country
under international supervision.
The interim agreement fudges the issue. The work plan
recognises Iran will continue to enrich uranium to the 5 percent
level using its existing cascades for the next 6 months. In the
long term Iran will be allowed a "mutually defined enrichment
programme" within "mutually agreed parameters" including "where
it is carried out."
In theory, the final deal could still insist that all
enrichment be conducted outside Iran, but that seems unlikely.
Iran insisted the deal recognise its "right" to enrich. The
P5+1 declined to go that far. But the deal tacitly recognises
Iran will continue to enrich in the short term, and probably in
the long term, whether it has a formal right to do so under the
NPT or not.
That was the big concession the P5+1 made to get a deal.
In exchange, the agreement insists Iran will not construct
any facility capable of reprocessing spent nuclear fuel, which
would prevent the country from recovering any plutonium produced
in the reactors. This is part of the interim deal, but the work
plan stipulates it will be part of any final agreement too.
By limiting Iran to its current number and type of
centrifuges, the interim deal will also stop the country from
deploying more and newer machines that could speed up the
separation process, allowing to enrich fuel to higher levels
quickly.
BREAKOUT CAPABILITY
The intentions of Iran's nuclear programme remain unclear.
Iran insists its objective is "exclusively peaceful" and that it
will "under no circumstances ... ever seek or develop nuclear
weapons," points reiterated in the agreement.
Iranian officials insist the country must be able to enrich
its own fuel to avoid dependence on hostile powers, which it
fears want regime change.
But the United States and its allies fear the civilian
nuclear power programme is a cover for building atomic weapons.
The quality of the intelligence on which the U.S. assessment
is based remains (necessarily) uncertain. It is unknown how many
and what quality of sources U.S. and other intelligence agencies
have inside Iran's nuclear programme.
Many experts, however, believe Iran's aim is to have the
capability to build a weapon quickly, if necessary, in response
to an external threat, rather than build an actual bomb straight
away.
The interim agreement strikes a compromise which gives
everyone, except Iran's most ardent opponents, some of what they
want.
For Iran, it leaves intact the centrifuges and enrichment
programme. If the Islamic Republic felt threatened in future, it
could breach the agreement and start enriching up to the 90
percent level needed to create a bomb. In the meantime, the
country's civilian nuclear power programme would be assured of
its own fuel supply.
For the P5+1, the restrictions on the number of centrifuges,
plus Iran's agreement to cap new enrichment at 5 percent, and
dispose of half of its stock of 20 percent enriched fuel,
coupled with more intensive inspections, means the length of
time needed to break out will increase and the decision to break
out should be easier to spot.
There would be more time for the United States or other
countries to respond to any Iranian decision to race for a
weapon.
Whether that is a good deal depends on what the alternatives
are. But for the Obama administration and the Iranian
leadership, it appears to be good enough for now.
