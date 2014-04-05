DUBAI, April 5 Iran said on Saturday it had
useful expert-level nuclear talks with world powers in Vienna,
addressing all major technical issues in the way of a final
settlement.
"The meetings were useful, raised mutual insight into our
differing positions," Iranian negotiator Hamid Baeedinejad told
the official IRNA news agency at the end of the three-day talks
in Vienna. "Everyone came well-prepared ... addressing issues in
minute technical details can facilitate hard political
decisions."
He said the results would be submitted on Monday to Iranian
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and European Union foreign
policy chief Catherine Ashton Who acts on behalf of the six
world powers - the United States, France, Germany, Russia, China
and Britain.
Ashton and Zarif are to hold their third round of high-level
nuclear talks on April 8-9 in the Austrian capital, part of
efforts to reach a comprehensive agreement by late July. It
seeks to limit Iran's controversial uranium enrichment
activities in return for a lifting of economic sanctions.
Top Iranian nuclear negotiator, Abbas Araghchi, was quoted
as saying by IRNA that "all technical issues needing deeper
experts' studies, including the heavy-water Arak reactor, are
being addressed at the latest round of talks.
"Talks will continue on enrichment and other (sensitive)
issues until final settlement," he added.
Western officials say however wide differences remain
between the two sides.
(Reporting by Mehrdad Balali; Editing by Eric Walsh)