* July 20 deadline in doubt, Iranian official says
* France says "hitting wall" over number of centrifuges
* Iranian, U.S. officials held bilateral meetings in Geneva
* Next round of Iran talks with six powers starts Monday
By Stephanie Nebehay and John Irish
GENEVA/PARIS, June 10 Iran, after talks with
senior U.S. officials, questioned whether a July deadline for a
nuclear deal with world powers will be met, fuelling doubts on
the outcome as France spoke out, saying talks on curbing
Tehran's uranium enrichment had "hit a wall".
Iran's talks with six major powers on curbing its nuclear
programme in exchange for an end to Western sanctions could be
extended for six months if no deal is reached by a July 20
deadline agreed by all parties, a senior Iranian official said.
While an extension is possible under the terms of the talks,
experts believe both Iran and the international powers may face
domestic political pressures to argue for better terms during
this extra time period, further complicating negotiations.
The Iranian official, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi,
said it was "too soon to judge" whether more time was needed.
"But the good thing is all parties are seriously committed
to meet that goal," he said of the July 20 target. "Whether we
can do it or not is something else," he told Iranian media in
Geneva. A recording of his remarks were reviewed by Reuters.
After holding bilateral talks with U.S. officials, Araqchi
was quoted as saying that differences remained.
"An exchange of views will continue," he told Iran's Fars
news agency. "The talks were useful, especially before the next
round of talks in Vienna. However, a diversity of opinions still
exists."
The six powers and Iran will meet again in Vienna for
another round of negotiations June 16-20.
Araqchi had earlier spoken of a possible half-year extension
to the talks. Western and Iranian officials have already said an
extension appears increasingly likely.
Singling out a big gap in negotiating positions that will be
difficult to overcome in less than two months, France's foreign
minister said Iran should drop a demand to have thousands of
uranium enrichment centrifuges.
Instead it should restrict itself to a few hundred of the
machines used to increase the concentration of the fissile
isotope of the metal - a process that can make a weapon, though
Iran denies it wants to do that.
Iran - which says its nuclear programme is peaceful and
mainly aimed at generating electricity - has around 19,000
centrifuges, of which roughly 10,000 are operating, according to
the U.N. nuclear agency. Enriched uranium can have both civilian
and military uses, depending on the degree of refinement.
"We are still hitting a wall on one absolutely fundamental
point, which is the number of centrifuges which allow
enrichment," Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius told France Inter
radio. "We say that there can be a few hundred centrifuges, but
the Iranians want thousands, so we're not in the same
framework."
"UNREALISTIC DEMANDS"
Reporters in Washington asked State Department spokeswoman
Jen Psaki about Fabius' comments. She said the focus should be
on the actual negotiations taking place behind closed doors, not
on what parties to the talks are saying publicly.
"I've seen those remarks," she said. "We feel our efforts
should be directed towards the negotiations happening behind the
scenes on the tough issues and not on public demands."
Paris has long held out for strict terms in the
negotiations. Based on Psaki's remarks, it appeared that Fabius
was not necessarily speaking for the other five powers - the
United States, Germany, Britain, China and Russia.
French Foreign Ministry spokesman Romain Nadal said the
priority was not the July 20 deadline, but to achieve a deal to
guarantee that Tehran would not obtain a nuclear weapon.
Western officials say Iran wants to maintain a uranium
enrichment capability far beyond what it currently needs for
civilian purposes. Iran says it wants to avoid reliance on
foreign suppliers of fuel for planned nuclear reactors.
The negotiations ran into difficulty last month with each
side accusing the other of making unrealistic demands, raising
doubts about prospects for a breakthrough next month. This
week's bilateral talks between U.S. and Iranian officials were
aimed at breaking the deadlock.
An extension should be possible, but U.S. President Barack
Obama would need to secure the consent of Congress at a time of
fraught relations between his administration and lawmakers.
Close U.S. ally Israel, which in the past has threatened to
attack Iranian nuclear sites, has made clear its deep scepticism
about the chances of a deal that sufficiently denies Iran any
nuclear weapons capability. Iran says it is Israel's assumed
nuclear arsenal that threatens peace in the region.
Iran and the powers included the July 20 deadline to reach a
comprehensive agreement in an interim deal agreed in November.
The November agreement - under which Iran suspended some
nuclear activities in exchange for limited sanctions relief -
allowed for a six-month extension, if more time were needed for
a settlement. An extension would allow up to half a year more
for limited sanctions relief and restraints on Iranian nuclear
work.
"TOUGH CHOICES" REQUIRED
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Bill Burns and Under
Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, the primary U.S. negotiator
with Iran, met an Iranian delegation led by Araqchi in Geneva on
Monday and Tuesday.
"We are at a critical juncture in the talks," State
Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said in Washington.
"We know we don't have a lot of time left," she said of the
July 20 deadline. "That's why we've said diplomacy will
intensify. People need to make tough choices."
Araqchi, the Iranian deputy foreign minister, used similar
language: "There are still gaps," he said. "In order to bring
our views closer, the other side must make tough decisions."
The French Foreign Ministry said officials from France and
Iran would meet on Wednesday to discuss the Vienna negotiations.
And Russian officials will have talks with the Iranians in Rome
on Wednesday and Thursday, according to Iranian media.
German and Chinese officials will also hold talks with
Iranian officials ahead of next week's negotiations in Vienna.
