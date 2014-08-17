DUBAI Aug 17 U.N. nuclear agency chief Yukiya
Amano began talks in Tehran on Sunday with President Hassan
Rouhani and other senior officials to push for progress in a
long-running investigation into Iran's suspected atomic bomb
research.
Amano's trip comes ahead of an Aug. 25 deadline for Iran to
provide information relevant to the International Atomic Energy
Agency's (IAEA) inquiry into what it calls the possible military
dimensions of the country's disputed nuclear programme.
The issue is closely tied to high-profile nuclear
negotiations with six world powers aimed at resolving the
decade-old standoff over Tehran's atomic activities, suspected
by the West of having military objectives.
Amano arrived late on Saturday on his second visit to Iran
since the election of Rouhani. Though Tehran rejects the West's
suspicions about its nuclear programme, it has promised, since
pragmatist Rouhani became president in mid-2013 to work with the
IAEA to clear them up.
No details have emerged from the IAEA chief's meetings with
Rouhani or Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who leads
Iran's negotiating team with the world powers - the United
States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China.
"Mr. Amano's previous visit was too short to allow for a
meeting with President Rouhani, so it has been arranged now in
order to convey the Islamic Republic's expectations to the IAEA
at the highest levels," Iran's ambassador to the IAEA, Reza
Najafi, was quoted as saying by official IRNA news agency.
DEAL UNCERTAIN
With major gaps remaining over the permissible future scope
of Iran's uranium enrichment programme, the talks between Iran
and the world powers in mid-July were extended until Nov. 24,
and a final deal is far from certain.
Rouhani's eagerness to end the nuclear standoff as part of
an effort to salvage the country's sanctions-hit economy has
been hampered by Islamic hardliners' opposition to any major
concession to the West on the nuclear file.
Iran has agreed to clarify two other issues by Aug. 25
concerning alleged work on explosives and computer studies
related to calculating nuclear explosive yields.
They were among 12 specific areas listed in an IAEA report
issued in 2011 with a trove of intelligence indicating a
concerted weapons programme that was halted in 2003 - when Iran
came under increased international pressure.
The intelligence also suggested some activities may later
have resumed.
(Reporting by Mehrdad Balali; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and
Sophie Hares)