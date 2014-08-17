* IAEA wants Iran to address suspicions of atomic bomb
research
* Iran has agreed to provide more information by Aug. 25
* Tehran denies it is seeking nuclear weapon capability
(Adds IAEA chief's statement after talks in Tehran)
By Fredrik Dahl and Mehrdad Balali
VIENNA/DUBAI, Aug 17 Iran has given a firm
commitment to cooperate with a U.N. nuclear watchdog
investigation into suspected atomic bomb research, the head of
the agency said after what he described as a "useful" visit to
Tehran on Sunday.
Yukiya Amano made the trip ahead of an Aug. 25 deadline for
Iran to provide information relevant to the International Atomic
Energy Agency's long-running inquiry into what it calls the
possible military dimensions of the country's nuclear programme.
The issue is closely tied to Iran's negotiations with six
world powers aimed at ending a decade-old standoff over its
atomic activities and dispelling fears of a new Middle East war.
Iran denies its programme has any military objectives.
"This has been a short visit, but a useful one," Amano said
in the Iranian capital after talks with President Hassan Rouhani
and other senior Iranian officials, according to a statement
issued by the IAEA in Vienna.
Referring to a phased cooperation pact agreed between Iran
and the IAEA in November, Amano added: "I was very glad to hear
from the highest levels a firm commitment to the implementation
of the Framework for Cooperation, and to resolve all present and
past issues through dialogue and cooperation with the IAEA."
The phrase "all present and past issues" refers in part to
the IAEA's inquiry into alleged activities by Iran that could be
relevant for developing a capability to build atomic bombs.
Since Rouhani was elected in mid-2013, Tehran has promised
to work with the U.N. agency to clear up the suspicions about
its nuclear programme.
But his eagerness to end the nuclear dispute as part of an
effort to salvage the oil producer's sanctions-hit economy has
been hampered by Islamic hardliners' opposition to any major
concession to the West on the nuclear file.
After meeting Amano, Rouhani said on his English-language
Twitter account that Iran was "determined to forge accord with
the IAEA in the shortest possible time span. God willing, it can
be done in less than a year."
Amano also met Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who
leads Iran's negotiating team with the world powers - the United
States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China.
With major gaps remaining over the permissible future scope
of Iran's uranium enrichment programme - activity which can have
both civilian and military uses - the talks between Iran and the
six major states were last month extended until Nov. 24.
DEVELOPING DETONATORS
Under last year's Iran-IAEA transparency agreement, an
attempt to jumpstart the long-stalled investigation, Iran agreed
in May to implement five nuclear transparency measures by Aug.
25, two of which directly dealt with the nuclear bomb inquiry.
Diplomatic sources said in July that the IAEA was concerned
about Iran's lack of engagement with the investigation.
They said there was still time for Iran to meet its
commitments, noting that Tehran had occasionally waited until
the last minute to make concessions in the past.
Amano's statement did not say whether specific progress was
made during Sunday's talks, but that "officials on both sides
have been able to plan how to move ahead with the existing
practical measures, including the five measures" agreed in May.
He said the IAEA had proposed discussions on a number of new
steps to be taken under the cooperation accord, adding: "I hope
these can take place in the near future."
After years of what the West saw as Iranian stonewalling,
Iran as a first step in May gave the IAEA information it had
requested about its reasons for developing exploding bridge wire
detonators. These can be used to set off an atomic explosive
device but Iran says they are for civilian use.
Amano said Iran had provided explanations on its work
related to the application of such detonators in the oil and gas
industry "which is not inconsistent with specialised industry
practices". He added, however, that the IAEA needed to assess
all outstanding issues as "a whole" in a system.
The two issues Iran agreed to clarify by late August concern
alleged work on explosives and computer studies related to
calculating nuclear explosive yields.
They were among 12 specific areas listed in an IAEA report
issued in 2011 with a trove of intelligence indicating a
concerted weapons programme that was halted in 2003 - when Iran
came under increased international pressure. The intelligence
also suggested some activities may later have resumed.
