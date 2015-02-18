DUBAI Feb 18 Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed
on Wednesday that his country would resist global sanctions imposed over its
disputed nuclear programme, saying that Iran might respond to international
pressure by cutting back gas exports.
"The enemy is using the lever of sanctions to the hilt and their goal is to
stop our people's progress," Khamenei said in a public speech in Tehran carried
by the official IRNA news agency.
"I believe that if we allow them to dictate to us on the nuclear issue, they
will still keep the sanctions in place because what they are against is the very
foundation of our revolution."
Iran is in talks with the United States, Russia, China, Britain, France and
Germany to end a decade-old standoff over its nuclear programme which the West
fears could be used to develop a nuclear bomb. Iran denies having any nuclear
weapons ambitions and is seeking an end to international sanctions.
"Serious work must take place. We can withstand the sanctions and neutralise
and foil the enemy's goals. If we don't, the enemy would proceed and place
conditions on our nuclear programme and impose sanctions," Khamenei said.
"If sanctions are to be the way, the Iranian nation can also do it. A big
collection of the world's oil and gas is in Iran so Iran if necessary can hold
back on the gas that Europe and the world is so dependent on."
Iran produces 2.7 million barrels of oil per day, mainly for domestic
consumption. It also produces 600 million cubic metres per day of gas, of which
500 million cubic metres is consumed domestically - although Iranian officials
say they plan to double gas production in two years.
Khamenei said the United States, which has waged air strikes against Islamic
State fighters in Iraq and Syria, had written to Tehran about tackling the
radical Sunni Islamist group. But he accused Washington of secretly supporting
Islamic State fighters.
"They wrote a letter to the Iranian foreign ministry promising not to
support Daesh (Islamic State), not knowing that the evidence in photographs of
their military assistance to Daesh was already in the hands of the revolutionary
forces (Iraq's Shi'ite-led government and militia)," Khamenei said.
Iran's Foreign Ministry also criticised the European Union on Wednesday over
the re-imposition of sanctions on the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC),
Iran's biggest tanker company. "This is a political measure and it is in
contradiction with the nature of the nuclear talks," Marzieh Afkham was quoted
by the semi-official Fars news agency as saying.
European Union governments are expected to agree to put the National Iranian
Tanker Company (NITC), Iran's biggest tanker company, back on a list of
sanctioned firms, diplomats said on February 12.
(Reporting by Mehrdad Balali in Dubai and Parisa Hafezi in Ankara; Writing by
Matt Smith; Editing by Dominic Evans)