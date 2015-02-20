BRUSSELS Feb 20 Representatives of Iran, Britain, the United States, Russia, China, France and Germany will hold talks in Geneva on Feb. 22 to seek a solution to Iran's nuclear programme, the European Union's External Action Service (EEAS) said in a statement.

"This meeting will be preceded by a bilateral meeting between the United States and Iran with the participation of EEAS Political Director Helga Schmid who will then chair the E3+3 Political Directors' meeting on Sunday," it said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski, editing by Barbara Lewis)