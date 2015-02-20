BRIEF- EOG Resources filed an amendment to its restated certificate of incorporation
* EOG Resources Inc - On April 28, 2017, EOG Resources, Inc filed an amendment to its restated certificate of incorporation
BRUSSELS Feb 20 Representatives of Iran, Britain, the United States, Russia, China, France and Germany will hold talks in Geneva on Feb. 22 to seek a solution to Iran's nuclear programme, the European Union's External Action Service (EEAS) said in a statement.
"This meeting will be preceded by a bilateral meeting between the United States and Iran with the participation of EEAS Political Director Helga Schmid who will then chair the E3+3 Political Directors' meeting on Sunday," it said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski, editing by Barbara Lewis)
* EOG Resources Inc - On April 28, 2017, EOG Resources, Inc filed an amendment to its restated certificate of incorporation
* Makemytrip Ltd - company will issue 4.6 million ordinary shares in aggregate to investors at a price of $36 per ordinary share