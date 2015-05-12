VIENNA May 12 Tehran's top nuclear negotiator
said on Tuesday he hoped diplomacy resuming this week will yield
results before a self-imposed deadline for a final deal to
curtail Iran's atomic programme expires at the end of June.
"We hope we can pull together an agreement before July 1,"
Abbas Araqchi was quoted as saying by Iran's Mehr news agency as
he met European officials in Vienna.
Diplomats are trying to fill gaps in an April 2 framework
pact that would curb Iran's nuclear programme, allaying Western
fears it may be geared to developing an atomic bomb capability,
in return for relief from international sanctions.
Iran, which denies seeking nuclear weapons, has said
sanctions must be rescinded as soon as any final deal is signed.
The United States wants a gradual lifting of restrictions - a
big sticking point left unresolved so far.
The framework deal did not spell out all details about the
future of Iran's atomic research and development programme, the
exact scope of the U.N. atomic watchdog's monitoring regime, and
what kind of uranium stockpile Tehran will be allowed to keep.
"We have to abide by the solutions and agreements that we
reached in Lausanne, and we will only negotiate in that
framework," Araqchi said, referring to the interim deal between
Iran and the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and
Germany.
This week's diplomatic flurry sees European Union Political
Director Helga Schmid meet Araqchi and Iranian diplomat Madjid
Takht Ravanchi in Vienna on Tuesday.
Chief U.S. negotiator Wendy Sherman is due to travel to
Vienna on Wednesday to join the talks, while the other big
powers send officials on Friday.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry was to meet Russian
President Vladimir Putin in Russia on Tuesday and was expected
to discuss the Iran nuclear talks with him.
The White House scrambled on Monday to counter perceptions
that the Saudi king's absence from a summit later this week
could undermine U.S. efforts to assure Gulf states it remains
committed to their security against Iran.
