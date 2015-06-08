VIENNA, June 8 Any possible military dimensions of Iran's nuclear programme can be clarified if the details of a preliminary deal sealed in April between Tehran and six world powers are implemented, the head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Monday.

Iran has been stalling an investigation by the International Atomic Energy Agency into its nuclear programme. The probe is running in parallel to political talks between Iran and the six powers which are meant to end in a final agreement at the end of this month.

"I am confident that the clarification of issues with possible military dimensions is possible within a reasonable timeframe if Iran implements the measures envisaged in the (preliminary) Lausanne announcement," IAEA head Yukiya Amano said, according to the text of a speech.