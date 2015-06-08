VIENNA, June 8 Any possible military dimensions
of Iran's nuclear programme can be clarified if the details of a
preliminary deal sealed in April between Tehran and six world
powers are implemented, the head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog
said on Monday.
Iran has been stalling an investigation by the International
Atomic Energy Agency into its nuclear programme. The probe is
running in parallel to political talks between Iran and the six
powers which are meant to end in a final agreement at the end of
this month.
"I am confident that the clarification of issues with
possible military dimensions is possible within a reasonable
timeframe if Iran implements the measures envisaged in the
(preliminary) Lausanne announcement," IAEA head Yukiya Amano
said, according to the text of a speech.
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Gareth Jones)