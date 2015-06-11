VIENNA, June 11 Iran's envoy to the U.N. nuclear
agency said on Thursday a final deal with six world powers to
curb its atomic programme in exchange for sanctions relief is
possible before an end-June deadline.
"If ... our interlocutors ... commit to the agreed
parameters, reaching an agreement by the end of June is
achievable," Reza Najafi told reporters after a board meeting of
the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna.
When asked whether Iran would implement additional nuclear
transparency measures as called for in an interim deal reached
in April and offer managed access for inspectors to military
sites, he said this should await the final text of any deal.
