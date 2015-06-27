* U.S., Iran say there's still much work to do
* Deadline for comprehensive deal is on June 30
* Differences include sanctions relief schedule
* Kerry says he is "hopeful" for successful outcome
By John Irish and Arshad Mohammed
VIENNA, June 26 An accord to curb Iran's nuclear
programme remains elusive due to disagreements on fundamental
issues, France's foreign minister said on Saturday in Vienna,
just days before the June 30 deadline for a deal.
Laurent Fabius spoke to reporters upon arrival in the
Austrian capital after top U.S. and Iranian diplomats said hard
work was still needed for what could be their final negotiations
to bridge significant differences.
"What we want is a robust deal that recognises Iran's right
to civil nuclear power, but guarantees that Iran gives up
definitively the nuclear weapon," Fabius said.
For this there were three "indispensable" conditions, he
said: A lasting limitation of Iran's research and development
capacity, rigorous inspections of sites, including military if
needed, and the automatic return of sanctions if Iran violates
its commitments.
"These three conditions respect Iran's sovereignty. They
have still not been accepted by everybody, yet they form the key
base of the triangle that forms the robust agreement that we
want," he said.
The self-imposed deadline for a deal under which Iran would
cut back its nuclear programme in exchange for relief from
economic sanctions, expires on Tuesday.
"We have a lot of hard work to do. We have some very tough
issues," U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said according to a
State Department draft transcript.
"I agree. Maybe not on the issues. But on the fact that we
need to work really hard in order to be able to make progress
and move forward," Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif
was cited as saying in the transcript.
Nonetheless, Kerry also said he was "hopeful" of a
successful outcome. His meeting with Zarif ended after 90
minutes.
DISAGREEMENTS
The main differences are on the pace and timing of sanctions
relief for Iran in return for its steps to restrain its nuclear
programme and on the nature of monitoring mechanisms to ensure
Tehran does not cheat on any agreement.
U.S. and European negotiators also want to ensure there is a
mechanism for restoring U.S., European Union and United Nations
sanctions if Tehran fails to meet its commitments under any
future accord aimed at ending a 12-year nuclear standoff between
Iran and the West.
The United States, Israel and some Western nations fear that
Iran has been trying to develop a nuclear weapons capability but
Tehran says its programme is for peaceful purposes only.
In addition to Iran and the United States, the talks include
Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia. Foreign ministers
from all the nations, as well as the EU foreign policy chief,
are expected in Vienna in the coming days.
In November, the seven nations involved in the talks set a
late March deadline for a framework agreement, which they
ultimately reached on April 2, and a June 30 deadline for a
comprehensive deal.
The real deadline is not June 30 but July 9, diplomats say.
The U.S. delegation must present the deal to Congress by
July 9 if a mandatory congressional review period before
President Barack Obama can begin suspending sanctions is to be
limited to 30 days. After July 9, the review will last 60 days,
according to a law passed recently by U.S. legislators.
Negotiators involved in the talks fear that such a lengthy
delay, which would also hold up the cancellation of United
Nations nuclear-related sanctions by the U.N. Security Council,
would be too long and would create the opportunity for any deal
agreed in Vienna to unravel.
