By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin
DUBAI, July 21 The United States said on Tuesday it
was very disturbed by anti-U.S. hostility voiced by Iran's top
leader after a nuclear deal, as both countries' top diplomats
sought to calm opposition to the accord from political
hardliners at home.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said a speech by Iranian
Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Saturday vowing to defy American
policies in the region despite a deal with world powers over
Tehran's nuclear programme was "very troubling".
"I don't know how to interpret it at this point in time,
except to take it at face value, that that's his policy," he
said in the interview with Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television.
"But I do know that often comments are made publicly and
things can evolve that are different. If it is the policy, it's
very disturbing, it's very troubling," he added.
Ayatollah Khamenei, the highest authority in Iran, told
supporters on Saturday that U.S. policies in the region were
"180 degrees" opposed to Iran's, in a Tehran speech punctuated
by chants of "Death to America" and "Death to Israel".
Under the accord reached in Vienna last week, Iran will be
subjected to long-term curbs on a nuclear programme that the
West suspected was aimed at creating an atomic bomb but which
Tehran says is peaceful. In return U.S., European Union and U.N.
sanctions on Iran will be lifted. The deal was signed by the
United States, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia.
It was a major policy achievement for both U.S. President
Barack Obama and Iran's pragmatic elected President Hassan
Rouhani. But both leaders have to sell it at home to powerful
hardliners in countries that have been enemies for decades,
referring to each other as the "Great Satan" and a member of the
"Axis of Evil".
In the case of Iran, the deal must win final approval from
the National Security Council and ultimately Khamenei, who has
so far withheld final judgement while saying the text must still
be scrutinised.
In the United States, Republicans who control Congress have
lined up against the deal, but Obama says he will veto any
congressional objection.
Kerry also has the task of selling the agreement to
sceptical U.S. allies in the region. Israel is implacably
opposed, and Sunni Muslim-ruled Arab allies of the United
States, such as Saudi Arabia, are suspicious of an arrangement
that would benefit their rival, Shi'ite, non-Arab Iran.
Kerry said the deal would improve regional security by
preventing Iran from seeking atomic weapons.
"The agreement gets rid of the nuclear weapon potential. But
if we do the right things ... then I believe the Gulf states and
the region can feel much more secure than they do today," he
said.
Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Iranian foreign minister who
developed a warm rapport with Kerry during weeks of
unprecedented face-to-face talks, defended the deal in Iran's
hardliner-dominated parliament. He said most of Iran's
conditions had been met, including so-called "red lines" set by
Khamenei.
"We don't say the deal is totally in favour of Iran. Any
negotiation is a give and take. We have definitely shown some
flexibility," the foreign minister said. "I tell you as I told
the Supreme Leader, we did our best to preserve most of the red
lines, if not all."
AMBIGUOUS
Khamenei's own response to the deal has been ambiguous: he
has thanked the negotiating team but has not given the accord an
explicit endorsement. Supporting the negotiators was a political
risk and by avoiding overt approval of the final deal he can
avert criticism if it falls apart.
At the same time, his criticism has not been so severe as to
torpedo the deal and block a lifting of sanctions, which
ordinary Iranians are desperate to see.
Nevertheless, Iran's Revolutionary Guards and other
hardliners have started to attack the deal directly, criticising
a U.N. Security Council resolution passed on Monday endorsing
it.
They may be trying to persuade Khamenei to block the deal by
presenting it as having violated "red lines" he set,
particularly provisions that leave in place an arms embargo and
restrictions on Iran's missile programme.
Zarif told lawmakers the U.N. resolution restricted only
development of missiles designed to carry nuclear warheads, and
this would not affect Iran's missile programme as Iran does not
have nuclear weapons.
Revolutionary Guard chief Mohammad Ali Jafari said on
Monday, according to Tasnim news agency: "Some parts of the
(resolution) draft have clearly crossed the Islamic republic's
red lines, especially towards Iran's military capabilities."
Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior advisor to Khamenei on foreign
affairs, broke a long silence on Tuesday and said the deal was
"not without flaws", although he did not reject it outright.
"No one can tell us which weapons we can have.... Except
nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction, Iran will
continue making all the missiles, fighter jets, anti-missile
defence systems, tanks and other armoured equipment it needs,"
he was quoted as saying on the Supreme Leader's website.
BUSINESS AS USUAL?
The prospect that sanctions will be lifted is spurring
businesses to make plans to return to Iran.
In Paris, Laurent Fabius, who will make the first trip to
Iran by a French foreign minister in 12 years, said France's
hard line towards Tehran at the nuclear negotiations would not
hurt its businesses after sanctions are lifted.
Despite a long history of commercial, political and social
links with Iran France took one of the hardest lines of the six
powers negotiating the accord.
"It's true that France was very firm," Fabius told France
Inter radio. "Will French firms be penalised? My answer is no
because in the past we had an important presence in Iran. Our
(expertise) is excellent in a lot of fields and the Iranians are
serious. You know in foreign policy, I think you lose nothing in
being respected."
French firms such as carmaker Puegeot and oil
major Total had leading positions in the Iranian
market before the United States and European Union imposed
tighter sanctions in 2011.
