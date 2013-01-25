* Next round more likely in February, diplomat says
* EU has accused Iran of stalling over new talks
* Six powers want to present "refreshed" offer -diplomat
(Adds quote, background, context)
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 The next talks between six
global powers and Iran on its nuclear programme are likely to be
delayed until February, a diplomat said on Friday, after
European officials accused Tehran of stalling on fixing a time
and place for a meeting.
European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton is
coordinating efforts by the powers to persuade Iran to scale
back nuclear activity that the West suspects is aimed at
developing the capability to produce nuclear weapons.
The long standoff over Tehran's nuclear programme has
fuelled concerns Israel could attack Iran's nuclear
installations and thereby unleash a broader Middle East war.
Nuclear diplomacy between Iran and the United States, China,
Russia, France, Germany and Britain has been deadlocked since a
meeting in June last year that ended without a breakthrough.
Talks had been expected to resume soon after last November's
re-election of U.S. President Barack Obama, possibly in December
or January.
EU diplomats and Iranian officials have held intensive
discussions on arranging a new round. But EU officials say Iran
has been dragging its feet on fixing a date and location.
"It seems more likely now that the next round will take
place in February," a European diplomat, speaking on condition
of anonymity, said. "There is still no agreement on the next
round, but contacts are ongoing."
The diplomat voiced disappointment that there was still no
agreement on a meeting. "We showed flexibility when it came to
date and venue. We want to present our refreshed offer (to Iran)
but didn't get the opportunity to do so," the diplomat said.
At talks in Baghdad last May, the six powers put forward a
proposal aimed at stopping Iran's production of higher-grade
enriched uranium in return for supplying Iran with fuel for a
reactor. The diplomat gave no details of the "refreshed" offer.
Tehran rejects allegations of nuclear weapons designs,
saying its enrichment work is for medical and energy purposes.
DIPLOMACY AND SANCTIONS
The six powers have used a mixture of diplomacy and economic
sanctions for years to force Iran to comply with United Nations'
demands that it suspend all activities related to production of
enriched uranium, a key component of nuclear weapons.
The Iranian Students' News Agency reported this month that
talks might resume on Jan. 28 and 29 and Tehran had suggested
Cairo as the venue, but the EU said there was no agreement.
The Chinese New Year holiday in early February could
complicate China's participation in talks then, possibly pushing
back the talks further next month.
Separate but closely linked talks are being held between
Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to allow
the U.N. agency to resume a long-stalled investigation into
suspected nuclear bomb research in Iran.
The IAEA signalled on Friday it would keep trying to secure
Iran's cooperation with its investigation, but a senior Iranian
lawmaker suggested Tehran would only cooperate if it won
sanctions relief in return.
The comments by Alaeddin Boroujerdi, who chairs parliament's
national security and foreign policy committee, add to Western
suspicions that Iran may be using its talks with the U.N. agency
as a bargaining chip to win concessions from the world powers.
(Additional reporting by Fredrik Dahl, Zahra Hosseinian, Ethan
Bilby)