DUBAI Feb 16 Iran does not want nuclear weapons
but if it did, no world power could prevent it from obtaining
one, Iran's Supreme Leader said on Saturday, according to
Iranian media.
The United States and some of its Western allies suspect
Iran may be trying to develop a nuclear weapons capability under
the guise of a civilian atomic energy programme, a charge Iran
rejects.
Iranian officials have said in the past that a religious
decree by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei banning nuclear
weapons is binding on the Islamic Republic, and Khamenei has
repeatedly said Iran is not seeking an atomic bomb.
"We believe nuclear arms must be eliminated and we don't
want to build nuclear arms," Khamenei said on Saturday morning,
in comments published by the Iranian Students' News Agency
(ISNA).
"But if we did not believe this and decided to have nuclear
arms, no power could stand in our way," he added.
The United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and
Germany are due to meet Iran for talks in Kazakhstan on Feb. 26
to tackle a decade-old row that has already produced four rounds
of U.N. sanctions against Iran.
Separate talks between Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog
agency this week failed to produce a deal on reviving an
investigation into Iranian research that could be used to
produce nuclear weapons.
Israel, widely assumed to be the region's only nuclear-armed
power, has said is ready to take military action to stop Iran
developing a bomb, raising fears the standoff could escalate
into a war.
(Reporting By Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Andrew Heavens)