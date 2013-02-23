UPDATE 6-Oil prices under pressure from rising OPEC supplies
* Trump could pull out of global climate accord (Adds OPEC cut proposal, updates prices)
DUBAI Feb 23 Iran said it has found significant new deposits of raw uranium to feed its nuclear programme and has identified sites for 16 more nuclear power stations, just days before talks with Western powers over its disputed atomic programme.
The Iran Atomic Energy Organisation report cited by state news agency IRNA on Saturday said the deposits were found in "southern coastal areas" and had trebled the amount outlined in previous estimates.
There was no independent confirmation but with few uranium mines of its own, Western experts had previously thought that Iran may be close to exhausting its supply of raw uranium.
(Reporting by Marcus George; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Trump could pull out of global climate accord (Adds OPEC cut proposal, updates prices)
COPENHAGEN, June 1 The European Union is not considering imposing trade sanctions on the United States if President Donald Trump quits a global pact to fight climate change, EU Climate and Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete said on Thursday.